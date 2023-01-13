Miley Cyrus Drops New Breakup Song For Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday!! Check Out The Lyrics!

Liam Hemsworth turned 33 years old on Friday, and his ex-wife commemorated the day with a VERY pointed new song!! Talk about a tough Friday the 13th for the hunky Melbourne-born star…

Late on Thursday afternoon, Miley Cyrus dropped a new single and a full music video on YouTube. The song is called Flowers, and the video is set with El Lay as the backdrop. But more importantly, the lyrics tell the tale of a crumbling relationship — very much a reference to the ex-couple’s long history and unfortunate split!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Wrecking Ball singer and the Neighbours actor were together for a looooong time. They were first linked way back in 2009 and secretly wed almost a decade later, in 2018. But by August 2019, things had soured for the duo, and they broke up. Days after that separation was announced, Liam officially filed for divorce. And immediately after, the surprising split sent shockwaves out for both stars.

Now, more than three years later, Miley is putting her thoughts to music. In Flowers, she shares lyrics that would seem to have a double meaning. Not only is she grappling with a difficult split on the track, she’s also very clearly referencing the awful 2018 wildfire that burned down their mega-mansion in Malibu, California. Ugh!

In one verse, she croons:

“We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

Ouch…

The 30-year-old Hannah Montana alum goes on from there. She doesn’t mention the Hunger Games star by name, but it’s pretty clear who she’s singing about when she belts this out:

“I didn’t want to leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand.”

Later in the video, as Miley is seen dancing through the streets of Hollywood, the biting lyrics carry on. She sings about having “no remorse” and “no regret” with how things ended, but nevertheless the sadness is there.

As the melody of Bruno Mars‘ When I Was Your Man samples throughout in the background, Cyrus sings:

“I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can”

Jeez!!!

There’s an optimism to the pop star’s lyrics by the end of the video, too. Miley opts for a sexy girl-boss vibe by rocking a lacy lingerie set to work out near the end. Literally stronger on her own!! The best revenge, some might say…

You can see ALL the symbolism and hear the cutting lyrics for yourself by watching the video (below):

Over on Twitter, fans couldn’t resist weighing in on the Disney Channel alum’s commentary in the new single! Some referenced rumors about how Liam had supposedly once dedicated Bruno Mars’ aforementioned track to Miley back when the two were together. And others made note of Liam’s birthday beginning within hours of the track first dropping!

Here are a few of the many Twitter reactions to Flowers (below):

“someone check on liam i know he’s SHAKING” “miley was nasty for releasing this on liam hemsworth birthday” “Apparently Miley’s new song is a play off Bruno Mars-When I was your man a song that Liam supposedly dedicated to Miley. And Miley releases this today on Liam’s birthday” “Flowers is #1 in Australia on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday miley’s so real for this” “Happy New Miley Music Day (and not Liam’s birthday)” “I just realised miley cyrus released her new single on her ex birthday BYEEEE i wanna be on this level of petty”

