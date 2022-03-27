Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Tribute Performance To 'Friend' Taylor Hawkins After His Death

Miley Cyrus took the time to remember her late friend Taylor Hawkins.

A day after the sudden death of the 50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer, the 29-year-old singer vowed to dedicate her performance at Lollapalooza in Brazil to him – which the legendary band was scheduled to play before the tragedy. She wrote on Twitter:

“Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it.”

Making good on her promise, Miley took to the stage on Saturday night where she delivered an emotional tribute to the Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders artist. Visibly breaking down in tears, she recalled how she had recently called him after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week when it was struck by lightning:

“We had to make an emergency landing, and the first person I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival, and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend, and I didn’t. So it makes me really sad. But I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

Heartbreaking…

The Wrecking Ball performer continued:

“I know that anytime that I get onstage and anytime that I get to play with my band, which if anything ever f**king happened to any one of them it would f**king kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today.”

She went on to sing her 2020 track Angels Like You. You can take a look at the moving tribute (below):

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil ????

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

A beautiful way to honor her late friend…

Other musicians also delivered some musical tributes to Taylor, including Coldplay who performed their song Everglow in his honor during their concert in Mexico on Friday evening. Chris Martin said at the time:

“We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away. We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert, but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters. We all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man. And so we’re going to play this song for the Foo Fighters.”

.@coldplay le dedicó "Everglow" a Taylor Hawkins durante su show en el Estadio BBVA en Monterrey. Chris Martin reveló que justo antes de subir al escenario, la banda se enteró de la triste noticia del fallecimiento del baterista de los @foofighters ???? pic.twitter.com/FZo9vmoEVD — Sopitas (@sopitas) March 26, 2022

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also took a moment to dedicate the performance of Live Forever to Taylor during his show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night.

Liam Gallagher dedicating ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins tonight at the Royal Albert Hall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3A6WvsM9sD — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 26, 2022

Reactions to the dedications, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Billboard/YouTube, The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]