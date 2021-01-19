Miley Cyrus Explains Preference For Women In Super NSFW Interview: 'I Like D**ks As Art Pieces'

We know Miley Cyrus isn’t one to hold back — especially when it comes to her sexuality — but this is pretty revealing, even for her!

If we thought the Disney alum’s IDGAF attitude was clear before, she’s taken it to whole new levels promoting her album Plastic Hearts. She’s been completely straightforward about everything from her relationship failures (particularly in her marriage with Liam Hemsworth) to her quarantine s*x life. We didn’t think there could possibly be any more to share, but of course, Miley found a way.

Related: Miley Celebrates Anniversary Of Her Infamous Bong Video!

In an interview with SiriusXM, the Black Mirror star explained her preference for women in pretty explicit terms. She shared:

“Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d**ks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d**ks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”

Getting even more raunchy, she added:

“It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up. That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that tits are prettier than balls.”

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time — or even the second time — she’s expressed an interest in phallic art pieces. A couple weeks ago, she told Sirius XM’s Barstool Sports radio show:

“I like s*x toys. I buy them for myself but I end up using them for interior design. S*x and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

And back in August, she mentioned on the Call Me Daddy podcast:

“I’ll buy a dildo, and [for] more than its operation — I don’t really wanna get in there with it because I love the way it looks on my table. I like vibrators, but I mostly like the aesthetic.”

Okay, we think we get the picture…!

All that being said, the 28-year-old’s preference for women isn’t just a matter of anatomy. It also has to do with the dynamics of the relationship. She reflected:

“That’s what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me. The role that I was in made more sense, because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever.”

Related: Miley Asks Out A Fan On TikTok!

The pop star continued:

“Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss bitch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space.”

Wow! We may be bordering TMI territory here, but we can see how this makes sense. The Prisoner singer’s big personality and huge success might be more threatening to men who are used to traditional gender roles tilting in their favor… a dynamic that wouldn’t necessarily be present in female relationships.

In any case, it’s certainly an interesting insight into the mind of Miley Cyrus!

[Image via Miley Cyrus/YouTube]