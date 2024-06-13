Miley Cyrus Says She Isn't Friends With Anyone In Show Biz -- With One BIG Exception! Here's Why!

Just like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus tends to avoid befriending fellow stars!

Appearing in a new episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Wednesday, the Hannah Montana alum revealed she doesn’t have many friends in the entertainment industry — despite literally growing up in the industry! There’s a good reason for it, too! She explained:

“I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists.”

But who are those certain artists?? Well, once you hear who she does consider a friend, it’s clear why she’s not out seeking any more! (And perhaps this is related to her messy family issues, too?!?!)

The Flowers singer dished:

“Like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time.”

We mean, it doesn’t really get any better than Queen Bey! No wonder Miley isn’t out searching for more celeb pals. LOLz!

But part of the reason she considers the Single Ladies artist a friend is because they do indeed go way back. The Disney Channel alum recalled singing Just Stand Up! with the Destiny’s Child alum, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti, and tons more “when [she] was probably 15” at the 2008 Stand Up 2 Cancer telethon. She recalled:

“I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning. I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me.”

Amaze!

Ever since then, they have continued to show support on one another and even collaborated on II Most Wanted for Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter. The 31-year-old Grammy winner mused:

“Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth. We haven’t ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I’m friends with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything.”

So important! And it all makes sense. Being as famous and successful as she is, Miley has probably had to be suspicious of a lot of people in the entertainment industry. You just never know people’s true intentions! That’s why she keeps her inner circle close. She explained:

“I’m part of my community in that way, but it’s all quantity — not quality. I’m not very active in that.”

Totally understandable! Can’t fault her for prioritizing real friends over possibly frivolous connections! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

