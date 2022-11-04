Taylor Swift Reacts To Selena Gomez Doc After It's Revealed She's Her Only True 'Industry' Friend!

The feelings are mutual!

While promoting her new documentary My Mind & Me with Rolling Stone on Thursday, Selena Gomez revealed Taylor Swift is her only bestie in the entertainment industry, and now Taylor’s reacting to the sweet comment! On Friday, the Midnights artist took to her Instagram Story to send Selly G her well wishes on the big premiere. Sharing a trailer of the movie, she wrote:

“So proud of you @selenagomez love you forever”

Aw!!!

As mentioned, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum got candid about how she never felt like she fit in with her peers growing up while speaking to Rolling Stone. She dished:

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Taylor and Selena were first spotted hanging out together while out to dinner with their boyfriends, Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively, in August 2008. In 2017, the Only Murders in the Building star teased on KISS FM UK:

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

She then joked:

“It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

LOLz!!

Ever since they’ve been the best of friends, often cheering each other on at awards shows and occasionally performing together. Taylor even celebrated Selena’s big 30th birthday with her in July! Ch-ch-check it out:

Adorbz!!

Just for the record, Selena has another famous bestie, Francia Raisa, who gave her a kidney during her battle with Lupus. We don’t think the “only” industry friend comment was meant to be a dig at her since she’s just not in the same league as Selena, Taylor, or any of the other stars in the Lose You To Love Me performer’s Disney era. Besides, they were spotted having a great time together over the summer, so all seems good there!

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, the actress also opened up about how vital her friends and family were to her while she was struggling through psychosis and dealing with depression before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Discussing what would happen during her lows, she shared:

“It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”

Knowing now how dark things got, we are so glad Selena had this tight-knit group of friends she could rely on to show up for her no matter what!! We’re sure TayTay was one of those people checking in on her throughout this time. Love to see them still leaning on and supporting each other! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

