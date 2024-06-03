Miley Cyrus Wears HIGH HEELS To The Gym! Does She Have A Good Reason?!

Miley Cyrus has her own way of doing just about everything. But her way of working out is pointedly different.

In a new cover interview with W Magazine out Monday the Wrecking Ball singer says she works out at the gym in high heels. Yes, you read that right — IN HEELS! What the heck?!

While it may sound dangerous and reckless and uncomfortable, Miley swears there’s method to the madness. She explains:

“My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’ So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

OK, it absolutely sounds like she’s keeping as fab as she is fit, but… isn’t that dangerous? Well, Miley certainly does seem to have great control in heels, as evidenced in her Doctor music video earlier this year…

As far as the “practice how you perform” thing goes though, that applies to rehearsals and workouts of that particular skill, right? We mean, figure skaters obviously wear their skates when practicing in the rink, but they don’t do the treadmill in their blades. Gymnasts have to wear sneakers to the gym, it’s just down to health and safety. Right?

Well, Miley says it helps her keep being Miley onstage and off:

“I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer. But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret.”

So if she were working out in private would she still feel the need for the heels? Unfortunately W didn’t ask.

What do YOU think about Miley’s high heeled workouts? Is she preparing the right way for what she needs? Or are heels in the gym a bad idea??

