Stranger Things Shocker! Millie Bobby Brown Filed Bullying & Harassment Complaint Against David Harbour Before Filming Last Season: REPORT

David Harbour faced some serious allegations before filming the last season of Stranger Things!

According to a bombshell report from Dailymail.com on Saturday, Millie Bobby Brown accused her 50-year-old co-star of bullying and harassment! Whoa! A friend of Lily Allen, who broke up with David after he cheated, came forward with the shocking claims. The pal alleged the 21-year-old actress filed a complaint against him over his behavior toward her, sparking an internal inquiry by Netflix that lasted “for months.”

There aren’t any details about what David allegedly did to Millie. The outcome of the investigation is also unknown. However, the outlet stressed that the accusations did not involve any sexual misconduct. Lily’s friend said:

“Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Following her allegations, Millie ended up having a personal representative with her on set while working on the final season. Meanwhile, Lily supported David during it all before they broke up. The friend added:

“Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time.”

At this time, Millie has not spoken out about the complaint. Neither has David. Netflix declined to comment to Dailymail.com about the investigation, but that is reportedly because the streamer wants to keep the focus on the finale — instead of the off-screen controversy surrounding David. A Netflix insider explained:

“It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

The source noted it’s “unfortunate” that the Marvel star’s personal troubles are making headlines before the premiere of Stranger Things, including his alleged infidelity and harassment. The first part is set to drop on Christmas, while the final episode is being released on December 31. The insider continued:

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

