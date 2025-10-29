Lily Allen No Longer 'Angry' With David Harbour Over Cheating Scandal

Lily Allen gave some surprising insights in her extremely candid Interview magazine profile. She touches on everything from her OnlyFans feet pics to her new collection of friends with benefits. But this is probably the single most surprising statement.

She says she’s no longer angry with ex David Harbour.

The Happy singer just musically tore the Marvel star a new one for being a cheating husband. Her new album West End Girl is track after track of melodic dirty laundry airing. It’s the angriest thing we’ve heard since Lemonade. Get the lowdown on all the dirt HERE!

Related: Costume Designer Comes Forward As David Harbour’s Mistress

But when Interview‘s Mel Ottenberg asked if her album release junket was “a revenge tour” Lily surprisingly laughed and answered:

“It isn’t. I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it’s always f**king brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it.”

While she was in it? Absolutely. Angry. Hurt. Raw. But that was way back in December of last year. She recorded the album over 10 days, right in the midst of the breakup, just let it fly — and it actually helped her heal! She explained:

“At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

Wow! So wild to think she sublimated so much of that energy in such a short time. We mean, these are powerful emotions over deep betrayal. And less than a year later, she’s not feeling any anger? Wow.

And she used her cooler head to go back and change the album a little with the benefit of hindsight, too. When Ottenberg compliments her on having a sense of humor on several of the songs, Lily admits:

“I don’t know if I did at the time, but we did go back and tweak things. It was very important to me that I didn’t sound like a victim, so I’d be like, ‘We have to change that line. It just sounds too, ‘Poor me.’’ I wanted it to feel brutal and tragic, but also empowering, that there was joy in being able to express it.”

Innerestingly she also says the album was solely about expression — and wasn’t for revenge at all! It was more about her than about him. She argues:

“It’s not a cruel album. I don’t feel like I’m being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time.”

Huh. Like we said, quite a surprise! We guess time heals all wounds. And making art really does help! (Remember that, kids!)

Speaking of kids, we guess this sentiment does make sense with the fact we’ve seen the family seems to be so intact these days; her daughters are still spending time with stepdad David. If Lily were still as angry as she sounded on that album… Well, let’s just say we’re glad everyone seems to be in a healthier place.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]