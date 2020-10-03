Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting Because Of A Rejection From Game Of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown was so close to never acting again after a MAJOR let-down!

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 16-year-old revealed that she nearly stepped away from the acting biz after being turned down for a part she wanted on Game of Thrones.

AKA, we never would have gotten to see her in Stranger Things!!

The Enola Holmes star recalled to Jimmy Fallon being “very disheartened” by the acting industry, which is “just full of rejection 24/7,” after auditioning for a role on the HBO series which she “really wanted.”

The actress explained: