Miranda Lambert Gives Rare Reflection About Blake Shelton!

Miranda Lambert is looking back to a very special moment in her past.

In Monday’s episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music, the 37-year-old country music crooner opened up about the process of co-writing her 2011 hit song Over You with then-husband Blake Shelton. The song, which won the pair a CMA Award for Song Of The Year in 2012, was inspired by Shelton’s late brother Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24.

Related: Blake Addresses Backlash Over ‘Tone Deaf’ Song ‘Minimum Wage’! Yikes!

Recalling what it was like to collaborate with the Voice coach on something so emotional and significant, Lambert got real with her nostalgic look back at the whole thing, saying:

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them. Dudes don’t open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, ‘Have you ever written about it?'”

According to Lambert, Shelton explained how he’d never written about it before, but that his father used to tell him, “You don’t get over it, you just get used to it” when referring to the pain and grief. Remembering back to that moment, Lambert then asked Shelton if maybe he’d want to write about it with her — and the rest was history.

The Bluebird recalled the powerful experience, explaining:

“And I was like, ‘Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?’ [I was like], ‘I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.’ [Now, looking back] it was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”

Amazing! And the song did very well on the charts, at the award shows, and most importantly with the country music faithful — so it’s clear that the lyrics and theme really touched a heart string with the country music audience.

Related: Miranda Gushes Over The Deep Bond She Formed With Her Hubby During COVID

Of course, Miranda and Blake would split three years after that song was released; after having been together for ten years and married for four, the two country music superstars announced they were going their separate ways back in 2015.

All’s turned out well for each, though; Blake is now engaged to SoCal dub progenitor and No Doubt front woman Gwen Stefani, and Lambert has found love again with former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married in 2019.

Even through all that though, it’s definitely sweet and special to know that this meaningful song will forever link Lambert and Shelton in such a way, isn’t it?

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]