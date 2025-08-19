Mother Of Kidnapped Baby 'Confronted With Inconsistencies' In Her Story: 'Something Is Not Right'

An already distressing story has now taken a much darker turn…

Last week, California mom Rebecca Haro told the harrowing story of her 7-month-old’s kidnapping. She said she was in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Yucaipa — about an hour or so outside Los Angeles — changing little Emmanuel‘s diaper, when someone knocked her out and took the child.

Speaking to KTLA at the scene of the crime, still sporting a black eye, she recounted:

“I came over here and parked right on the edge. When I was driving over, I smelled the baby had gone to the restroom, so I said, ‘Don’t worry, we are going to change you.'”

She said she was standing outside, changing him on the seat of the truck, when someone approached — but she never saw them:

“I was going to get the diaper, and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and I don’t remember anything since. I woke up here on the floor, and I didn’t see Emmanuel.”

She ran into the store to look for the child before calling 911. Police launched a search for the baby, dispatching a helicopter and dogs, but to no avail. The parents pleaded with the public to help find their child — who has brown hair and eyes, is about 21 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.

That was on the evening of Thursday, August 14. In the days since, everything has changed.

According to a shocking press release, the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department say in their interviews with Rebecca, she was “confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement.” Whoa. And that isn’t the worst part. They say when that happened, the distraught mother “declined to continue with the interview” and asked for a lawyer.

Rebecca’s mother told KTLA they only asked for a lawyer when police asked her to take a lie detector test. And it was her husband Jake Haro who made the request.

So wait… Cops are so doubtful of her story, they wanted her to take a lie detector? No. They haven’t even issued an Amber Alert. JFC, that is not good. If they believed a child had been abducted, they absolutely would issue an Amber Alert. So why haven’t they?

Daniel Chapin, founder of Uvalde Foundation for Kids said, per The US Sun:

“Something is not right in this whole picture.”

The non-profit organization had been helping with the search, but they have now suspended their efforts and withdrawn the $5,000 reward they were offering. Clearly they don’t believe Rebecca anymore either.

What were the inconsistencies?

Well, for one thing Rebecca complained in one of her local news interviews, with KCAL-TV, that there were no cameras in the parking lot of the Big 5 where the alleged abduction occurred:

“I ran the perimeter and there’s nothing here. There’s no cameras here. There’s nothing. They should have something here.”

We’ve since learned the SBSD has actually recovered a “substantial” amount of footage from areas of interest. Maybe they saw something Rebecca didn’t realize they’d see?

It gets worse.

Doing some digging, the Orange County Register found that Jake was previously convicted of felony willful child cruelty! He was first sentenced to six years in prison, though that sentence was suspended — and he ended up doing 180 days in jail and four years probation.

The Sheriff’s Department has now said that “at this point in the investigation, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel.” Oh no…

We’ll definitely keep an eye on this unfolding situation. But right now things do not look good for poor Emmanuel.

