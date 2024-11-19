Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Hanged By Bullies In School Bathroom -- But School Officials Claim It Was Just 'Horseplaying'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Maryland mom is trying to get justice for her 7-year-old son after a horrifying incident at school.

On Instagram on Saturday, the mother — who has chosen to remain anonymous — posted a photo of her little boy in a hospital bed. In the post that has since gone viral, she told the horrifying story of how the boy allegedly ended up there. Specifically, she claimed that bullies at his school “hung” him in the bathroom last week. WTF?!?! She wrote:

“November 15,2024 my son who attends a school in Charles county has experienced something no child should have never in life experience. My child who is a 2nd grader was hung in the boys bathroom by a 4th grader. I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW. The principal went into the bathroom & found my baby foaming out the mouth & unconscious. I walked into the trauma room with 8-10 doctors surrounding my son.”

So, so scary… and just truly unnerving.

The horrified mom went on to say that she doesn’t normally post these kinds of things, but wants to bring “awareness” to how serious bullying can get:

“This is the most heartbreaking & traumatizing situation my family has ever been in. Although I’m not the one to to bring my personal life onto social media however social media has a big platform and this is a story that I want told. To bring awareness to other parents & students by any means. Everything about this is unacceptable nothing about this is ok BULLYING is never ok. I’m feeling anger & seeing red but my son is here by the grace of GOD and I will forever be thankful !”

Thankfully, despite his injuries, the boy survived.

Still, it’s just awful. We can’t imagine what this poor family is going through.

Oh, and the school is telling a completely different story. A statement from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School attempts to boil it all down to “horseplaying”:

“Two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook. The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators. Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support.”

Despite the school’s claims, paperwork from the boy’s trip to the hospital concluded that he had a neck contusion. That is a very serious injury caused by blunt trauma. So, if a jacket getting hung on a stall door is really what happened, how did the second grader sustain such serious blunt trauma to his neck? Hmm…

In an interview with local outlet WUSA 9, the parent got emotional in talking about the incident:

“If you look at my son, he has marks under his eyes, like blood vessels, he still has bruises on his neck from being choked. He’s traumatized. It’s going to take time. This is not something he’s going to just get over overnight.”

Heartbreaking. The mom also went on to question the school’s response:

“It doesn’t make sense to me. If you’re horseplaying, how do you get caught on a hook? Like we need answers, I want answers, and we won’t stop ’til we get answers. My son did tell me that when they were in the bathroom, he said the little boy told him, ‘I’m going to show you how I did people back in the day,’ that’s why I feel like it’s bullying. It’s no telling how many other kids this has happened to.”

Our heart goes out to this family. We hope the little boy can make a full recovery and get the justice he deserves.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

