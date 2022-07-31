Monster Jam And Monster Mistake! Hectic And Electric Day! Trucks, Motorcycles And Tears! | Perez Hilton And Family

Is it just our family or is there drama every single day with your kids too? Parenting is not for the weak! Today, we went to Monster Jam! Super cool! AND we got to get up close and personal with the trucks at a “pit party”. But, before we even got to the venue there was… you know, craziness! Perez was a mess! And, once we were there – crying! It might surprise you who! The stunts these drivers do is insane! You HAVE to watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out when Monster Jam is coming near you!

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!