Morgan Wallen Facing Felony Charges After Tossing Chair From Sixth Floor Bar Roof & Nearly Hitting Cops!

Morgan Wallen is fighting the law… and the law might win this round!

The country music crooner (pictured in his mugshot, above) was arrested on Sunday night after allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth story balcony roof at a Nashville bar. The chair landed just a few feet from a group of police officers standing on the street in downtown Nashville. Thankfully, nobody was injured — but still, the Man Made A Bar singer is facing some serious consequences for the reckless alleged act!

Related: Morgan Wallen Fans BRAWL Over A Porta Potty In Brutal Clip — WATCH!

The incident went down at Chief’s Bar in downtown Nashville on Broadway. That honky tonk is owned by fellow country crooner Eric Church. As the story goes, per News Channel 5, some Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers were standing down on the street on Sunday evening when a chair came crashing down from the sky above just a few feet away from them. They rushed upstairs to the bar, and staff members there tipped them off that Wallen was the one who allegedly threw the chair over the balcony. WTF?!

It wasn’t just staff allegations, either. Per that outlet, officers were apparently able to view video footage of the incident, as well. The Wasted On You singer’s arrest report stated that cops saw camera phone video of Wallen allegedly “lunging and throwing an object over the roof” of the bar. Witnesses then told cops that the crooner laughed about it afterwards. Which, yikes!! A six story fall for a chair is no joke! That could have SERIOUSLY hurt somebody!!

The 30-year-old performer was arrested on the spot and booked into jail. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, as well as danger to the public and disorderly conduct. Per Page Six, the reckless endangerment counts are felony charges. Wow! So, that’s really no joke. His bond was set at $15,250 after his arrest. Per that second outlet, Wallen bonded out of Davidson County Jail at about 3:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

Following the incident, Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson released a very brief statement to media outlets:

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Next up for the One Thing At A Time singer will be a May 3 court appearance on the matter. Interestingly, he was already expected to be in Nashville on that day, anyways — his two Nashville performances on his forthcoming tour are at Nissan Stadium on May 2 and May 3. Gonna be a busy couple days for him!

Regardless, it seems like Wallen really stepped in it this time. Then again, this is far from the first controversy that has bubbled up around the star. Yeah… Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Judy Eddy/WENN]