Bebe Rexha Hit With Flying Cell Phone Mid-Concert -- Man Arrested As The Singer Shows Off Stitches!!

WTF would possess a “fan” to throw a cell phone at a singer on stage and injure her?!?! That’s the question Bebe Rexha is asking right now after the singer was seriously injured on Sunday night.

The Grammy-nominated star was performing in Manhattan at The Rooftop At Pier 17 when suddenly, without warning, a cell phone came flying out of the crowd and hit her right above the eye! Seriously! But why tho??

The concert had been intended to be Rexha’s triumphant New York City stop on her ongoing Best F*n Night Of My Life tour. But around 10:00 p.m. local time on Sunday night, it all came crashing to a halt after a phone slammed into the recording artist’s face. OMG!

Video from the concert shows Bebe simply walking along on stage without any idea that a cell was hurtling towards her from the crowd. Suddenly, the phone crashed into the singer’s skull, prompting crew members to rush on stage and assist her after she tumbled to the ground. As you can see (below), the singer went down HARD after being hit in the side of her forehead just inches above her left eye:

This is heartbreaking to see! #BebeRexha had to be rushed to the emergency room and needed stitches to close the wound. Hopefully legal action is taken against this criminal! pic.twitter.com/1iGk20JDe2 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 19, 2023

WTF?!

Who does that?? Seriously, you spend money to go to a concert — held by a performer you theoretically enjoy — and your reaction is to throw your cell phone at them?! What the f**k was this person thinking?? That’s SO dangerous!!

According to multiple media reports, other fans in the crowd starting calling out the phone thrower right after it happened. Per DailyMail.com, security guards eventually found the alleged assailant and “pulled him out of the crowd and over the barrier.” At that point, he was held until the NYPD arrived, and they arrested him.

An NYPD spokesperson released a statement to the media after the incident, too, which confirmed the arrest:

“On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct. A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing. The aided female was removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Per ABC News, the phone thrower has since been identified. That outlet reported early on Monday morning that the man who allegedly threw the cell phone at Rexha is 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna. A native of Manalapan, New Jersey, Malvagna has since been charged with assault by New York cops. His arraignment on the charge is scheduled for later on Monday.

As for the Say My Name singer, upon being taken to the hospital, doctors sewed up the side of her head with stitches. The star’s mom first reported via social media that she was given three stitches to suture up the wound. So, this was a serious enough strike to cause some real damage, and draw a lot of blood. Then, early on Monday morning, Bebe took to TikTok to reveal the nasty gash. Singing the lyrics from her hit I’m Good, she showed off the awful bruising that was coming in after the incident and noted “I’m okay you guys” in the caption:

Not cool at all!!

Across Twitter, fans flocked to share their reactions to the unfortunate incident, too:

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that” “this is so gross. we love you @BebeRexha, this stuff should never happen.” “the audacity of some people is really shocking” “Some of y’all have no respect whatsoever” “Omg, that was so cruel!” “JESUS, ‘fans’ suck these days.” “Why is everyone so mean :/ Bebe I’m so sorry you deserve SO MUCH better”

Bebe has several more tour dates coming up this week, including a Tuesday night show in Philadelphia and a Wednesday night show outside DC. No word yet on whether those shows will need to be adjusted because of this incident.

We just hope she recovers from this and can return to performing when she’s ready. That injury looks nasty. Ugh!!

What is wrong with some people??

