Naomi Campbell Fires Back After Met Gala 'Ban' Rumor Goes Viral! Did Her Shading Anna Wintour Ruin Things Forever?

At the Met Gala this year, we saw many stars grace the red carpet on Monday, including Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna. But who didn’t show up to the event? The one and only Naomi Campbell. And despite what reports claim, her absence from fashion’s biggest night wasn’t because Anna Wintour wouldn’t let her!

Ahead of the Met Gala, a source alleged to The Sun that the 54-year-old supermodel was “banned” after she threw some major shade at the Vogue editor-in-chief last year. For those who don’t know, the two went at each other during the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards in New York in September 2024. When Anna presented Naomi with the Fashion Icon Award, she blasted her:

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”

Yikes! Since Naomi didn’t bother to show up on time, Anna refused to even wait to hand her the award! She left and had Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, present the honor to the Empire alum instead. During the acceptance speech, Naomi couldn’t help but throw some shade back at Anna, saying:

“It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d much rather have this [Nasr].”

DAMN! According to The Sun insider, Naomi “shot herself in the stiletto” with her comments. Anna reportedly didn’t like the remarks and wanted to remind the American Horror Story: Hotel star “who runs the show” here, so she “banned” her! The source claimed:

“Anna doesn’t forget – or forgive. It’s no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that.”

Look, what the model said wasn’t great! But the 75-year-old journalist did start the fight! Would Anna really not invite Naomi all because of some shady comments a few months ago? It turns out… NO! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to address the report, saying she received an invite but simply couldn’t attend! Naomi even gave a sweet shout-out to Anna! She wrote:

“Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight’s extraordinary celebration. I have to say, what perfect timing for the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme. It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power. I was so honored to be invited to tonight’s big event, but regretfully cannot make it. Even though I’m not there in person, I’m with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley.”

Naomi didn’t elaborate on why she couldn’t attend. However, it’s good to know Anna didn’t kick her off the guest list because of their award show spat — at least not permanently! Read her full statement (below):

Naomi certainly was missed at the Met Gala! Hopefully, she’ll score an invite again next year and attend! Just don’t get into another dispute with Anna in the meantime! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]