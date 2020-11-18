Naomi Campbell Takes Aim At 'Real Mean Girl' Tyra Banks With A SHADY Instagram Post -- Look!

Perpetually shady queen Naomi Campbell is ruffling some feathers once again!

The world-renowned supermodel clearly had time on her hands this week because, at one point on Tuesday, she not-so-subtly reignited (stoked?) her decades-long feud with rival Tyra Banks! Although Miz Campell did a quick post-and-delete, a good chunk of her 9.8 million followers spotted how she shared one questionable headline about the former America’s Next Top Model host to her Instagram Story.

Expertly stirring the pot, Naomi shared the title of an article published by The Things, “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell,” and c’mon. We don’t even need to tell you how pointed that statement is — but the fact that she co-signed it says it all!

See it (below):

As more people caught wind of the post over on Twitter, many of ’em were unsurprised by the move but of course, Naomi stans didn’t miss an opportunity to revel in the moment. Reactions included:

“LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging” “Naomi Campbell is MESSY. Lmfaoooooo!!!!” “The tyra vs naomi beef will always have a special place in my heart.” “I will always have an appreciation for Tyra but I was always always team Naomi.” “They both mean so who cares lol. I’ll give Naomi credit bc she’s mean with her full chest while Tyra throws rocks and hides her hands.”

LOLz! The internet never misses a beat, huh?

FYI, the article in question critiqued some of Tyra’s controversial moments on ANTM, which she addressed earlier this year when folks went down memory lane during quarantine and binged a ton of old episodes. Those clips didn’t age well and Banks even commented on the negative backlash she received as well, telling fans she agreed with their assessment of some “really off choices.”

It’s unclear what exactly prompted Naomi to share the article about Tyra, though! We know their drama goes way back, but the hype over her modeling competition show peaked back in May, so, maybe Campbell is just making sure none of us forgot?

Mission accomplished!

As far as we know, the Dancing with the Stars host has not acknowledged her rival’s post, but you may recall she did discuss her feud with Naomi in conversation with The Wall Street Journal last year. Tyra reflected on the time spent catwalking in the star’s shadow during her early days in Paris:

“As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

The two did eventually confront each other in 2005 when Naomi famously appeared on The Tyra Banks Show. But this is 15 YEARS later and it still feels like she wants her to just “go away,” doesn’t it?

Ironically enough, the English model opened up about people trying to “provoke” her in the fashion industry during Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion panel on Tuesday, the same day she shared her shady post! She said:

“Anger is an emotion. And, you know, I’ve lived my life in front of the world and have made many mistakes. I own my mistakes. I’ve learned from my mistakes. I’ve grown up, I’ve matured to where I am today. I’m still a work in progress. But my understanding of things, the way I react to things, the way I don’t react is what it’s about today. It comes with the territory that people want to provoke you and you have to roll with the punches. But… as everyone knows, I’m not going to be walked over.”

Perezcious readers, do U think these two will EVER bury the hatchet someday? 2020 has show us that just about anything can happen, so, who knows!

