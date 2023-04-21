ANTM Winner Lisa D'Amato Talks 'Insane Amount Of Trauma' Contestants Are Put Through

America’s Next Top Model alum Lisa D’Amato is yet again opening fire against Tyra Banks and producer Ken Mok!

In a fiery social media post on Wednesday, the Cycle 5 alum and Cycle 17 winner slammed the show — comparing it to an infamous psychological experiment!

Taking to her private Instagram Story earlier this week, the model claimed she felt subjected to “insane amounts of trauma” while shooting the popular competition series, according to Entertainment Weekly. While she couldn’t tag the former Dancing With The Stars host because she apparently blocked Lisa on the ‘gram, the 42-year-old did tag Mok, telling him to “kiss my ASS.” Yikes!

She went on to seemingly encourage everyone who has been involved with the show to speak up about the mistreatment contestants experience while they sit for interviews ahead of the show’s 20th anniversary on May 20:

“Plz plz be honest with yourself and everyone else when I say DON’T BE SCARED to truly tell how horrible it was in your interview. Don’t act tough. Be real. Don’t be scared of the fandom. Don’t be scared of Tyra or Ken Mok. The light is coming through and more and more the fandom are on our side. Speak up and speak freely. Remember this is your life to [sic]! Fight for it! Do you know who is going to stand up for you if you don’t? Do you know who is going to save your life if you don’t?”

Lisa doubled down on allegations of mistreatment by comparing the series to the controversial 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment, which was a two-week experiment to study people’s behaviors in a stimulated prison-like environment. She declared:

“You also have my support. That s**t was the Stanford Prison Experiment to many of us. Google that s**t.”

Wow. For those who don’t know, the experiment involved taking civilians and putting them on teams as either prisoners or guards. Researchers observed seemingly normal people becoming just as violent and abusive as many real prison guards after just hours in the fake position. So yeah. Sheesh.

At this time, Banks and Nok’s production company, 10×10 Entertainment, has not responded to requests for comment. This is just one of many allegations the show has faced, including from Lisa.

Back in 2021, the singer released an emotional video in which she recalled risking “about $5 million” when she breached her contract to talk about the ANTM production on True Hollywood Story. Choking back tears, she said:

“I did it knowing that it was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for America’s Next Top Model to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out… It was just so f**ked up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?”

As she spoke, a caption appeared on the screen that stated, “Sexual abuse, Physical abuse, Mental abuse” (as seen above). Whoa. So that seems to be the type of trauma they were using against her. Awful. No wonder she has so much beef with the production.

Cycle 4’s Tiffany Richardson, Cycle 1 winner Adrianne Curry, original Cycle 17 winner (before being disqualified) Angelea Preston, and Cycle 24’s Jeana Turner have all spoken out against ANTM in the past. Viewers have also slammed the series for judges’ feedback — such as Tyra’s decision to criticize the gap in Cycle 6 winner Danielle Evans‘ teeth — and for photo challenges in which makeup and cultural props were used for the models to transform into different races on Cycle 4 and Cycle 13.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisonycé???? (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

In 2020, the Life-Size alum reacted to the controversy, writing on Twitter:

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Tyra handles this next wave of criticism, especially so close to the big anniversary. Thoughts?

