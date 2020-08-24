Olympian Nastia Liukin Hits Back At Instagram Hater After Being Told To ‘Start Dressing’ Her Age!

Nastia Liukin has no time for haters!

The Olympian may be retired from gymnastics, but has no problem rocking a leotard, telling one critic just that after being blasted for not “dressing” like a “30 year old [sic].” The gold medal winner clapped back at the age-shamer on Monday by posting a special selfie (inset, above) where she was rocking a gorgeous purple and gold leotard.

Liukin wrote (below) on Instagram:

“to the woman in my DMs who said i should start dressing more like a 30 year old [sic]. 1. what does that even mean? 2. who said 30 year olds can’t wear leotards”

LOLz!!

The gymnast-turned-OZONE leotards collaborator concluded:

“(maybe they shouldn’t, but this cute @ozoneleos number just dropped in my new collection today, on 8.24 and I’m obsessed with it) ???????? shop my #NastiaxOzone collection, link in bio!”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Understandably, Nastia received an overwhelming amount of praise for her classy response on IG. Take a look for yourself (below):

“That woman is just insecure in herself and feels the need to hide behind a keyboard degrading others to make herself feel validated. Keep doing what you’re doing! ????????????” “30 year olds can absolutely wear leotards!!! ???????? proud of you!” “The woman in your DMs is jealous and wants to dim your sparkle. Your style is amazing. Keep dressing like Nastia. ❤️” “Never to old to wear a leo. Once a gymnast always a gymnast” “Why is it women turn 30, we’re all of a sudden “old” and have to dress like we’re 80 yrs old…wth is that!?! Wear whatever you want!!????” “They are just jealous. You’re amazing and people behind keyboards are just haters. ????????”

The “Legend” and “Trailblazer” one-pieces, like the one she modeled (above), were designed by Nastia with the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant‘s Los Angeles Lakers colors in mind. They were even specifically released on August 24 (AKA Kobe Bryant Day) in his memory. Prior to the athlete’s untimely passing earlier this year, she spoke fondly of her mentor during a sit-down with Fast Company:

“Every single thing that he’s done, it continues to inspire me to believe that anything truly is possible regardless of your background. … Just to be able to see somebody that has done so many incredible things both on the court but also off the court, and after his first career, and now seeing him be so successful in his second career inspires me.”

We can only imagine standing up to her haters would make Kobe proud.

[Image via Nastia Liukin/Instagram.]