Kobe Bryant’s Wife & Daughter Share Loving Messages On What Would’ve Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant would’ve turned 42 years old on Sunday, and the world continues to mourn his untimely loss and memorializing his impressive basketball resumé with murals and more in his place!

According to TMZ, there are at least 331 murals around the world remembering Kobe, his NBA playing days, his daughter Gigi, and related things. There are at least 208 in southern California alone, with more than five dozen internationally as well! Wow!

Related: Kobe’s Posthumous Appearance On Michael Jordan Doc Hit Fans Right In The Feels

Closer to home, though, Kobe’s loved ones were also celebrating the late basketball star’s special day.

Wife Vanessa Bryant shared a touching photo and very sweet message to her private Instagram page, writing in part (below):

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.”

She further added:

“Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily. God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.”

Wow… That is some seriously powerful, raw, real emotional stuff.

Vanessa wasn’t the only family member to show her love for the late star and little sis Gigi, either. Natalia, Kobe and Vanessa’s now-17-year-old daughter, also posted a loving pic and message to her own IG account recalling some of her own favorite memories about her late father, as you can see (below):

That’s so sweet!

Love it!

Elsewhere in the sports world, Nike created a tribute video to Kobe, narrated by rapper Kendrick Lamar:

Inspiring!

The shoe company is dubbing this week “Mamba Week,” with Sunday being “Mamba Day.”

They are donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation as part of the celebration and honor.

As for Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers, they are currently in the NBA Playoffs facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a first-round series; they’ll wear their “Black Mamba” uniforms for their next game on Monday night.

Inspiring, heartwarming, and emotional all around!

Sending all our love still to Kobe’s family, friends, and loved ones…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]