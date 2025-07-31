Watch Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson's Chemistry While Exchanging Snacks In Adorable New Video!

Got A Tip?

If you weren’t sold on Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson as a couple, you HAVE to watch this video!

On Wednesday, LadBible Entertainment dropped their latest installment of their popular YouTube series Snack Wars. If you’ve never seen it, stars from different countries sit down and let their nation’s food do the talking in a battle for the flavor. Pammy, of course, is from Canada, while Liam is native to Ireland.

On the menu was beaver tail VS. fifteens, poutine VS. champ, pancakes with maple syrup VS. fadge (potato bread), and Sour Patch Kids VS. Yellowman… And Canada came out on top! But the true winner is anyone watching the video because these two’s chemistry the real treat! Watch the full video (below):

SO cute! We love this pairing so much!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Jul 31, 2025

