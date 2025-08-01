Got A Tip?

Pamela Anderson Shares Flirty New Pics With Liam Neeson -- And The Caption Teases 'Lovers'!

Are we allowed to say this makes Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson an Instagram official couple? Because this is so close to looking like a hard launch!

On Friday, Pam took to her IG to share some SUPER flirty pics with her co-star to celebrate the theater release of their movie Naked Gun. In the caption, she wrote:

“The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you! I’ll see you there”

“Lovers”?? OMG! So cheeky!

Related: Pam Is ‘Just Like’ Liam’s Late Wife, Says Andy Cohen

And not to mention, these pics, you guys! The black and white snapshots show the pair laughing and throwing popcorn at each other like a couple of teenagers. One even shows Pam laying on her back on the ground laughing while Liam takes photos of her with a camera. The last one is a very intimate Polaroid, too.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

Swoon!

We are loving these two! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

Aug 01, 2025

