Ryan Dorsey Jokes Son Josey Is 'Learning How To Count Votes' In New Update Months After Naya Rivera's Passing

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera's son learning math

Naya Rivera‘s son is truly growing up in front of our eyes!

In the months following the Glee star’s tragic passing, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey continues to share the occasional update about 5-year-old Josey!

On Thursday, the actor uploaded a new photo of their young boy to Instagram Stories, showing him figuring out math problems on a chalkboard. The 37-year-old jokingly captioned his post with a very relevant reference, writing:

“Learning how to count votes”

Ryan was seemingly hinting at the presidential election where ballots continue to be counted in several states, as results have been too close to call a winner! Ch-ch-check out Josey figuring out whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is in the lead (below). LOLz!

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's son Josey learning math
(c) Ryan Dorsey/Instagram Story

Send Josey to Nevada!!!

But really, all jokes aside, it’s great to see how Naya’s son is doing as he adjusts to his new normal of living with just his dad and his aunt Nickayla Rivera. We’re wishing them all the best! And we know the late actress would be so proud!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Ryan Dorsey/Instagram]

Nov 06, 2020 10:00am PDT

