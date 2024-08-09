Got A Tip?

NCIS Actor Charged With Rape -- Several Women Come Forward

NCIS Los Angeles Gabriel Olds Arrested Rape Charges

An actor perhaps known best for his role in a cop show is facing a real life prosecution.

NCIS: Los Angeles actor Gabriel Olds was arrested on Wednesday. According to an LAPD press release, the 52-year-old was hit with seven felony sexual assault charges last month stemming from the accounts of multiple women.

The release states a 41-year-old woman first reported Olds to police back in January, stating he had raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Over the course of the investigation, two more women came forward with similar stories, going back as far as 2013. In all the cases, Olds had taken the women on consensual dates before the encounters allegedly devolved into violent assaults. More recently he met most of the women on dating apps. Per the release his victims told police he “used his status as an Ivy League alumnus” and “success in the film industry” to lure women into going on dates.

LAPD Special Assault Section supervisor Detective Brent Hopkins said:

“We heard the same story again and again. Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes.”

Olds has appeared on many TV shows over the past 30 years, including Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, and Boardwalk Empire. You can see him being particularly creepy as televangelist Pat Robertson in the 2021 film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (below):

In all, investigators found three women who say Olds assaulted them and two more accusing him of “lesser violent sexual conduct.” The LAPD believe there are likely more victims out there, and not only in Los Angeles — as Olds’ work as an actor meant he often traveled the country. Hopkins said:

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

If you know anything about assaults carried out by Olds, you can reach Detective Hopkins at 213-473-0417 or by email at [email protected].

[Image via Searchlight Pictures/YouTube/LAPD.]

Aug 08, 2024 18:20pm PDT

