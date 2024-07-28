Got A Tip?

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer’s Mom Denies His Cannibalism & Rape Accusations -- But Admits Where He IS ‘In The Wrong’

Armie Hammer’s Mom Denies His Cannibalism & Rape Accusations -- But Admits Where He IS ‘In The Wrong’

Armie Hammer’s mother is speaking out about allllll the allegations against him.

Over the past three years, we’ve seen The Social Network actor experience one of the most shocking and unforgettable falls from grace in recent history. Multiple women came forward with horrendous allegations against him, blowing the lid off his alleged “cannibalistic fantasies” and BDSM preferences. His ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova outright accused him of rape in addition to “mentally, emotionally, and sexually” abusing her, while ex Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six he allegedly wanted to “break” her rib to “barbecue and eat it.” In addition to a whole host of other shocking leaked messages, Armie even allegedly admitted to being “100% a cannibal.”

Following a two-year investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department did not end up charging him with sexual assault or anything else, and Armie has vehemently denied all allegations of rape and cannibalism… Most recently last week on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

And now his mother Dru Hammer is weighing in.

In an interview with DailyMail.com published on Saturday, the author called all the allegations made against her son “the perfect storm” which “unfolded during Covid when people were locked away in their homes and the feeding frenzy for new information was at an all-time high.”

However, she didn’t excuse the Call Me By Your Name star’s actions… In fact, she flat out admitted he’s in the wrong:

“I would never say that Armie did everything right, because he didn’t. Morally, he was wrong.”

But like the 37-year-old, she too shot down the cannibalism and rape allegations:

“But I do know my son was not out eating people. That I know. And Armie did not rape anybody. I knew that he was not morally right, but that was insanity.”

She added:

“He was in the wrong. He was the older actor and they were younger. They were influencers on Instagram or whatever. Did he take advantage of them? Absolutely. He will say so himself. Did he do anything criminal? Absolutely not. He’s been completely exonerated by the police.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dru claimed that one of the girls who accused Armie had been to her house, touched on the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, compared his ways to her ex-husband’s, and said he was “medicating” through a rough time during his and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers’ divorce:

“Armie was not in a healthy spot. He was medicating, was not able to see his children. As a mother you hurt as much watching your son spiral, leaving a trail of young broken hearts and a young wife suffering. Elizabeth suffered the worst of us all with two young children, trying to survive the betrayal.”

What do you make of her comments, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Dru Hammer/Instagram & Variety/YouTube]

Jul 28, 2024 15:36pm PDT

