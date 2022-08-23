NeNe Leakes Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo!

It’s all over in court for NeNe Leakes and her lawsuit against Andy Cohen. For now, at least…

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has officially dropped her civil suit against Cohen, Bravo, and the network’s parent company NBC Universal. As we’ve been reporting, she had been litigating a claim of discrimination against the TV host and exec, and the companies for which he worked.

That’s according to Page Six, which first obtained legal docs about the dismissal on Monday. Per the outlet, the RHOA alum filed papers with a court in Georgia on Friday to dismiss the case. Leakes had accused Cohen and Bravo of discrimination following reported retaliation after she called out alleged racist comments made by RHOA enemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In the docs, both parties reportedly agreed to “not seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees” in the aftermath of the legal battle. So it would seem this whole thing is over months after it began. People reported a little bit deeper on the court docs, which read in part:

“[Leakes] dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice. All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal.”

So it’s over!

…Or is it?!

As the docs note (above), the case was dismissed “without prejudice.” That’s an important distinction, because it means Leakes can re-file at any time in the future if she wishes. So there is still a possibility for some legal fireworks here.

It’s interesting because this recently-dismissed suit was filed in Georgia. However, both TV personalities had a requirement in their contracts which stated any legal disputes between them were “subject to arbitration” in Cohen’s home state of New York. So maybe there’s a plan to re-file there, or something??

Of course, NeNe has a long history on RHOA. She was there from day one in 2008 and starred all the way through the 12th season, with a couple years spent in a part-time role. She left the show for good in 2020. But clearly there is bad blood between her and Andy. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

