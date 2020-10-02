NeNe Leakes Doubles Down On Claim Andy Cohen Is ‘Racist’ After Being ‘Pushed Out’ From Real Housewives!

NeNe Leakes is opening up about what really happened when she exited Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In a new chat with Extra, the longtime reality TV personality explained to Billy Bush that while it was her decision to ultimately leave the show, she again claimed she was “pushed out.”

After being a cast member since the series premiere in 2008, it was easy to notice that her show time was decreasing, Leakes explained:

“If you are working at McDonald’s, working 40 hours a week, they drop you down to 20 hours, they drop you down to 15, they drop you down to 10, it’s obvious that they want you to quit. Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six… In the last four to five years, it has been less and less… Things just didn’t feel fair.”

She added:

“I left because I was being pushed out.”

Ultimately, she doesn’t feel that things can be worked out with the network at this point, but did hint at an “offer” from the franchise which could have allowed her to stay on-screen:

“I am not going to return to ‘Housewives,’ that’s not what this is about… If I wanted to return to ‘Housewives,’ I could have. I had an offer… I am very hopeful that we can work our relationship out behind the scenes without everyone being involved.”

As we previously reported, the 52-year-old recently shared some choice words for Andy Cohen on Twitter, referring to him as “racist.” NeNe addressed her controversial remarks about the Bravo exec producer, saying:

“This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind the scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.'”

For those who don’t remember, on September 27, NeNe tweeted out several messages following Wendy Williams‘ appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Cohen:

“The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.” “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget”

Yikes!

But don’t question if the mother of two is doing all this for headlines. In her new interview, she further spilled:

“There are real feelings involved here. I would never just come out just saying anything just because I want attention.”

We hope she’s able to at least get onto better terms with everyone… though it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]