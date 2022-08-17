NeNe Leakes’ Touching Tribute To Late Husband On His Birthday

NeNe Leakes is paying tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 67 birthday.

Gregg was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018 but went into remission. Sadly, the real estate investor’s illness returned in June 2021 — and in August of the same year NeNe revealed Gregg was “transitioning to the other side” in a crushing Instagram post in which she expressed how “broken” she was. He died aged 66 on September 1, only one week after her post.

On Tuesday, the first of his birthdays she’s experiencing without him by her side, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a sweet message to her late spouse. She began by expressing how much she misses “the man that always had a plan” and continued to open up about how tough the day was on her:

“Missing the man that always had a plan!

Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today.”

In the tear-jerking post, NeNe says she still feels like her hubby only went out and will “be back”:

“I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

So, so sad. It’s such a common occurrence when losing someone — you feel like your loved ones might return any moment… It’s just so hard for our fragile hearts to really grasp forever.

NeNe finished the touching tribute by expressing her love to the New York native:

“I miss you everyday Gregg!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

See the full post (below):

Sending so much love to NeNe and her loved ones during this difficult time.

