NeNe Leakes Calls Out Andy Cohen For Allegedly Blacklisting Her -- And Claims She Has The ‘Receipts’!

NeNe Leakes is ready to leak some receipts!

As you may know, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is currently taking Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, two production companies and executives from those businesses to court for discrimination. She claimed in the court docs they fostered “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

NeNe even called out her former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann for being racist towards her, bringing up several incidents over the years, such as her using the N-word to refer to NeNe and their other co-stars, calling her home a “roach nest,’ and more. But despite the reality star sharing her concerns about Kim’s comments to the execs, they “did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior.” Instead, the 44-year-old received a spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, while NeNe was ultimately booted from the series.

Since filing the lawsuit, NeNe has not been afraid to speak out against Andy and Bravo. And on Wednesday, she unleashed on her former boss, saying that he blacklisted her from the industry, AND she even has the evidence to back this up! She wrote on Twitter:

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years”

Without going into anymore details about what she’s referring to, the mom of two then teased:

“I want to release these voice recordings so bad”

Whoa!

While the initial tweet did not directly say it was about Andy, it is clearly about their situation. However, NeNe still ended up confirming suspicions by re-posting a message from a fan that mentioned the host by name, which said:

“Andy used you until he wanted to kick you to the curb and then slander you so you couldn’t obtain any further work. It’s so disappointing and it is definitely different than how he treats other housewives he disagrees with or has parted ways with.”

NeNe re-tweeted the response, adding:

“They stop every job opportunity that comes my way.”

When someone else slammed her for going after Andy, arguing that no one else in the franchise has problems with him, NeNe shared a response from a fan who mentioned that Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has made complaints about the Bravolebrity in the past:

“She was on Potomac, so it’s NOT just Nene. A lot of these woman are afraid of what he could do to their careers that’s why they are being SILENT!!! I am proud of @NeNeLeakes for taking a stand in saying enough is ENOUGH!!!”

The television personality did not stop there! Her Twitter bio also now reads:

“BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS.”

We’ll have to keep our eyes out to see if NeNe drops these alleged recordings! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

