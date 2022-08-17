Hailey Bieber Swoons About Support From Husband Justin Amid Fallout From Major Health Scares

Hailey Bieber has gone through a lot over the last couple years — and it sounds like she’s ready to handle whatever else may happen.

Thankfully, she has loyal husband Justin Bieber by her side for the long haul. And in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up a bit about how Justin has helped her through some of the challenges of life.

The 25-year-old model was one of the mag’s picks to grace a cover for their September ICONS set. Inside the issue, Hailey chatted candidly about her marriage to the 28-year-old pop star. She also spoke about the challenges that followed the stroke-like symptoms she experienced earlier this year following a scary transient ischemic attack inside her body.

First, the great stuff surrounding Justin. This cover interview with the mag was ironically scheduled for the four-year anniversary (to the day!) of the time he proposed, so the timing was perfect to dish on the Biebs. Hailey swooned about her close connection with him. She explained that even after long travels on the road, she always comes rushing back to her soul mate:

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.”

It sounds like the duo has really put in the work regarding their relationship, too. Hailey explained she and her husband are motivated to work hard on their connection. She also teased some future family planning, too, by referencing “when kids come into the picture” in another reveal:

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Ooooh! We honestly can’t wait for that. So happy for these two to go through the amazing journeys of life! As for her scary stroke experience, the Rhode skincare line founder spoke about pushing through the adversity. As she wisely explained, we all “have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes.”

Referencing her recent health concerns, the likable star said:

“I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

Hailey definitely faced some really serious challenges this year. Justin, too, when he revealed he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused temporary facial paralysis. That diagnosis then forced the star singer to postpone some of his Justice World Tour dates.

We’re just happy both of them are back on their proverbial feet and pushing forward — within reason. Rooting for them!! You can read Hailey’s full Harper’s Bazaar interview HERE.

