Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In April!

April is coming, and that means the time when Netflix showers viewers with choices!

There’s tons of new originals sure to find audiences, from Jamie Foxx starring in a traditional sitcom called Dad Stop Embarrassing Me to the star-studded concert tribute to Dolly Parton to the big screen (well kind of, LOLz!) adaptation of the hit YA fantasy book Shadow And Bone.

Then there’s some wilder fare like Anna Kendrick playing an astronaut in Stowaway, Idris Elba playing a cowboy in Concrete Cowboy, and Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as superheroes in Thunder Force.

And of course there are classic movies returning to streaming like Legally Blonde and brand new flicks like the mindbending Synchronic.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available April 1 Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary 2012 Cop Out Friends with Benefits Insidious Legally Blonde Leprechaun The Pianist The Possession Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 The Time Traveler’s Wife Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family White Boy Yes Man Available April 2 Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film Just Say Yes — Netflix Film Madame Claude — Netflix Film The Serpent — Netflix Original Sky High — Netflix Film Available April 3 Escape From Planet Earth Available April 4 What Lies Below Available April 5 Coded Bias Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family Available April 6 The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family Available April 7 The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary Snabba Cash — Netflix Original This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original Available April 8 The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime Available April 9 Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film Night in Paradise — Netflix Film Thunder Force — Netflix Film Available April 10 The Stand-In Available April 11 Diana: The Interview That Shook the World Available April 12 New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 Available April 13 The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary Available April 14 The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original Law School — Netflix Original The Soul — Netflix Film Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary Available April 15 Dark City Beneath the Beat The Master Ride or Die — Netflix Film Available April 16 Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday Crimson Peak Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family Into the Beat — Netflix Film Rush Synchronic Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original The Zookeeper’s Wife Available April 18 Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original Available April 19 Miss Sloane PJ Masks: Season 3 Available April 20 Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family Available April 21 Zero — Netflix Original Available April 22 Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary Stowaway — Netflix Film Available April 23 Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original Tell Me When — Netflix Film Available April 27 August: Osage County Battle of Los Angeles Fatma — Netflix Original Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family Available April 28 Sexify — Netflix Original Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary Available April 29 Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film Yasuke — Netflix Anime Available April 30 The Innocent — Netflix Original The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family Pet Stars — Netflix Original The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original TBA The Disciple — Netflix Film Searching for Sheela — Netflix Documentary

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving April 2 Honey: Rise Up and Dance Leaving April 4 Backfire Leaving April 11 Time Trap Leaving April 12 Married at First Sight: Season 9 Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 Leaving April 13 Antidote Leaving April 14 Eddie Murphy: Delirious The New Romantic Once Upon a Time in London Thor: Tales of Asgard Leaving April 15 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant Leaving April 19 Carol The Vatican Tapes Leaving April 20 The Last Resort Leaving April 21 The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 Leaving April 22 Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 Leaving April 23 Mirror Mirror Leaving April 24 Django Unchained Leaving April 26 The Sapphires Leaving April 27 The Car Doom Leaving April 28 Paul Blart: Mall Cop Leaving April 30 17 Again Blackfish Can’t Hardly Wait Den of Thieves How to Be a Latin Lover I Am Legend Jumping the Broom Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 Knock Knock Palm Trees in the Snow Platoon Runaway Bride Snowpiercer The Green Hornet The Indian in the Cupboard Waiting

