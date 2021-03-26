Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In April!

April is coming, and that means the time when Netflix showers viewers with choices!
There’s tons of new originals sure to find audiences, from Jamie Foxx starring in a traditional sitcom called Dad Stop Embarrassing Me to the star-studded concert tribute to Dolly Parton to the big screen (well kind of, LOLz!) adaptation of the hit YA fantasy book Shadow And Bone.
Then there’s some wilder fare like Anna Kendrick playing an astronaut in Stowaway, Idris Elba playing a cowboy in Concrete Cowboy, and Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as superheroes in Thunder Force.
And of course there are classic movies returning to streaming like Legally Blonde and brand new flicks like the mindbending Synchronic.
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film
Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
Available April 2
Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film
Just Say Yes — Netflix Film
Madame Claude — Netflix Film
The Serpent — Netflix Original
Sky High — Netflix Film
Available April 3
Escape From Planet Earth
Available April 4
What Lies Below
Available April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Available April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family
Available April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary
Snabba Cash — Netflix Original
This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary
The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original
Available April 8
The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime
Available April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film
Night in Paradise — Netflix Film
Thunder Force — Netflix Film
Available April 10
The Stand-In
Available April 11
Diana: The Interview That Shook the World
Available April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Available April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family
My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary
Available April 14
The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original
Law School — Netflix Original
The Soul — Netflix Film
Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary
Available April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die — Netflix Film
Available April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family
Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family
Into the Beat — Netflix Film
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Available April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Available April 20
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Available April 21
Zero — Netflix Original
Available April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary
Stowaway — Netflix Film
Available April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original
Tell Me When — Netflix Film
Available April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma — Netflix Original
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Available April 28
Sexify — Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary
Available April 29
Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film
Yasuke — Netflix Anime
Available April 30
The Innocent — Netflix Original
The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family
Pet Stars — Netflix Original
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original
TBA
The Disciple — Netflix Film
Searching for Sheela — Netflix Documentary
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving April 2
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving April 4
Backfire
Leaving April 11
Time Trap
Leaving April 12
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving April 13
Antidote
Leaving April 14
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving April 15
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Leaving April 19
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving April 20
The Last Resort
Leaving April 21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 22
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23
Mirror Mirror
Leaving April 24
Django Unchained
Leaving April 26
The Sapphires
Leaving April 27
The Car
Doom
Leaving April 28
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving April 30
17 Again
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting