Lauren Graham Puts A Gilmore Girls Clause Into ALL Her Acting Contracts!

Lauren Graham made sure she can always return to Stars Hollow.

In a chat with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw on Wednesday, the 54-year-old actress revealed she built a Gilmore Girls clause into all of her contracts in the event that a second reboot arises.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case. I don’t want to start any new rumors. It’s not for any concrete reason.”

Sorry, it looks like there won’t be another reunion, at least not anytime soon! We love the preparedness, though. The Parenthood alum highlighted how her bond with the creator Amy Sherman-Palladino made her push for the stipulation on other job agreements.

“I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all, and because we could never have predicted that in the past. The shows are so restrictive now. So we’re trying to just carve out some pockets just in case.”

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star then said while “that door is open” for the beloved WB/CW dramedy to return, she still wonders if it’s “creatively warranted? Is it something? I don’t know.”

Trust us, your extremely loyal followers would love to see another reboot soon — especially with the MAJOR cliffhanger the series left at the end. (SPOILER: Rory’s pregnant). We also want a redo for the lackluster four-episode revival, so we wouldn’t complain too much if it were to come back again! As fans may know, Graham starred as single mom Lorelai Gilmore in the classic teen series that ran from 2000 to 2017. She and Alexis Bledel reprised their mother-daughter roles in 2016 for Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

While at a virtual Woodstock Film Festival panel in October 2020, Sherman-Palladino discussed the possibility to bring back Gilmore Girls again. In it, she expressed:

“[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen]. They all have things … But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again, [we’d do it] in a hot second.”

In the SiriusXM interview, Graham also commented on how Emilio Estevez’s character on their upcoming series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, is very similar to Luke Danes, a Gilmore Girls character played by Scott Patterson.

“I seem to find myself in this dynamic of trying to get a very stoic curmudgeonly Eeyore to respond to my antics. I’ve said this before, but when we were doing Parenthood, and I had a little bit of that vibe with Ray Romano, my boyfriend said, ‘It’s like you’re a piccolo and he’s the bassoon.’”

She added:

“And it’s just like a great duet, you know. You don’t want two piccolos or two bassoons. But so I’ve found my new bassoon.”

