Comfort Viewing! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In August!

We’re not going to get into it, but this summer is not exactly the running-through-fields medication commercial we hoped it would be.
Thankfully even as it’s once again getting harder to go outside, there’s at least plenty to binge at home, thanks to Netflix.
In August the streaming leader is delivering the comfort viewing, starting with Joey King leading a fully returning cast in the third chapter of the runaway hit YA franchise The Kissing Booth.
And what’s better comfort viewing than an NBC workplace sitcom full of a ridiculous cast of characters? No, it’s not The Office, Peacock has that on lock — it’s 30 Rock! It’s back! All 7 seasons! And that’s not all — there’s also the entire series of Friday Night Lights!
In the original programming department, the phenomenally talented Sandra Oh is back with a brand new adult comedy called The Chair.
Then there’s the return of Entourage star Adrian Grenier in what may be his last ever acting role if he stays retired, a thriller limited series called Clickbait.
And Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, coming to fight bad guys to defend his family (sploosh!) in the action flick Sweet Girl.
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Available August 3
Pray Away — Netflix Documentary
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — Netflix Documentary
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — Netflix Series
Available August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — Netflix Documentary
Control Z: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Cooking With Paris — Netflix Series
Available August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa — Netflix Series
The Swarm — Netflix Film
Vivo — Netflix Film
Available August 8
Quartet
Available August 9
Shaman King — Netflix Anime
Available August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix Comedy Special
Untold: Malice at the Palace — Netflix Documentary (new films weekly)
Available August 11
Bake Squad — Netflix Series
The Kissing Booth 3 — Netflix Film
La Diosa del Asfalto
Misha and the Wolves — Netflix Documentary
Available August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Series
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — Netflix Comedy Special
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — Netflix Anime
Available August 13
Beckett — Netflix Film
Brand New Cherry Flavor — Netflix Series
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 — Netflix Family
Gone for Good — Netflix Series
The Kingdom — Netflix Series
Valeria: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Available August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Available August 16
Walk of Shame
Available August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — Netflix Family
Untold: Deal with the Devil — Netflix Documentary
Available August 18
The Defeated — Netflix Series
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Out of My League — Netflix Film
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — Netflix Film
Available August 19
Like Crazy
Available August 20
The Chair — Netflix Series
Everything Will Be Fine — Netflix Series
The Loud House Movie — Netflix Family
Sweet Girl — Netflix Film
Available August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Netflix Anime
Available August 24
Oggy Oggy — Netflix Family
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix Documentary
Available August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — Netflix Documentary
Clickbait — Netflix Series
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — Netflix Documentary
Motel Makeover — Netflix Series
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes — Netflix Series
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — Netflix Series
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Available August 26
Edens Zero — Netflix Anime
Family Reunion: Part 4 — Netflix Family
Available August 27
He’s All That — Netflix Film
I Heart Arlo — Netflix Family
Titletown High — Netflix Series
Available August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — Netflix Series
Available August 31
Sparking Joy — Netflix Series
Untold: Crime and Penalties — Netflix Documentary
TBA
Comedy Premium League — Netflix Series
D.P. — Netflix Series
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving August 1
American Assassin
Leaving August 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving August 7
The Promise
Leaving August 9
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel: Season 2
Nightcrawler
Leaving August 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving August 14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving August 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving August 22
1BR
Leaving August 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving August 27
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving August 29
Strange But True
Leaving August 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving August 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife