Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Netflix

Comfort Viewing! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In August!

Netflix Coming Going August 2021

We’re not going to get into it, but this summer is not exactly the running-through-fields medication commercial we hoped it would be.

Thankfully even as it’s once again getting harder to go outside, there’s at least plenty to binge at home, thanks to Netflix.

In August the streaming leader is delivering the comfort viewing, starting with Joey King leading a fully returning cast in the third chapter of the runaway hit YA franchise The Kissing Booth.

Related: Sexy TV To Binge For Fans Of Sex/Life

And what’s better comfort viewing than an NBC workplace sitcom full of a ridiculous cast of characters? No, it’s not The OfficePeacock has that on lock — it’s 30 Rock! It’s back! All 7 seasons! And that’s not all — there’s also the entire series of Friday Night Lights!

In the original programming department, the phenomenally talented Sandra Oh is back with a brand new adult comedy called The Chair.

Then there’s the return of Entourage star Adrian Grenier in what may be his last ever acting role if he stays retired, a thriller limited series called Clickbait.

And Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, coming to fight bad guys to defend his family (sploosh!) in the action flick Sweet Girl.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Available August 3

Pray Away — Netflix Documentary

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — Netflix Documentary

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — Netflix Series

Available August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — Netflix Documentary

Control Z: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Cooking With Paris — Netflix Series

Available August 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa — Netflix Series

The Swarm — Netflix Film

Vivo — Netflix Film

Available August 8

Quartet

Available August 9

Shaman King — Netflix Anime

Available August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix Comedy Special

Untold: Malice at the Palace — Netflix Documentary (new films weekly)

Available August 11

Bake Squad — Netflix Series

The Kissing Booth 3 — Netflix Film

La Diosa del Asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — Netflix Documentary

Available August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Series

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — Netflix Comedy Special

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — Netflix Anime

Available August 13

Beckett — Netflix Film

Brand New Cherry Flavor — Netflix Series

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 — Netflix Family

Gone for Good — Netflix Series

The Kingdom — Netflix Series

Valeria: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Available August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Available August 16

Walk of Shame

Available August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — Netflix Family

Untold: Deal with the Devil — Netflix Documentary

Available August 18

The Defeated — Netflix Series

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Out of My League — Netflix Film

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — Netflix Film

Available August 19

Like Crazy

Available August 20

The Chair — Netflix Series

Everything Will Be Fine — Netflix Series

The Loud House Movie — Netflix Family

Sweet Girl — Netflix Film

Available August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Netflix Anime

Available August 24

Oggy Oggy — Netflix Family

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix Documentary

Available August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — Netflix Documentary

Clickbait — Netflix Series

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — Netflix Documentary

Motel Makeover — Netflix Series

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — Netflix Series

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — Netflix Series

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Available August 26

Edens Zero — Netflix Anime

Family Reunion: Part 4 — Netflix Family

Available August 27

He’s All That — Netflix Film

I Heart Arlo — Netflix Family

Titletown High — Netflix Series

Available August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — Netflix Series

Available August 31

Sparking Joy — Netflix Series

Untold: Crime and Penalties — Netflix Documentary

TBA

Comedy Premium League — Netflix Series

D.P. — Netflix Series

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving August 1

American Assassin

Leaving August 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving August 7

The Promise

Leaving August 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Leaving August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving August 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving August 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving August 22

1BR

Leaving August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving August 27

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving August 29

Strange But True

Leaving August 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving August 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

[Image via Netflix/Netflix/NBC/NBC/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 23, 2021 06:17am PDT

Share This