Comfort Viewing! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In August!

We’re not going to get into it, but this summer is not exactly the running-through-fields medication commercial we hoped it would be.

Thankfully even as it’s once again getting harder to go outside, there’s at least plenty to binge at home, thanks to Netflix.

In August the streaming leader is delivering the comfort viewing, starting with Joey King leading a fully returning cast in the third chapter of the runaway hit YA franchise The Kissing Booth.

Related: Sexy TV To Binge For Fans Of Sex/Life

And what’s better comfort viewing than an NBC workplace sitcom full of a ridiculous cast of characters? No, it’s not The Office, Peacock has that on lock — it’s 30 Rock! It’s back! All 7 seasons! And that’s not all — there’s also the entire series of Friday Night Lights!

In the original programming department, the phenomenally talented Sandra Oh is back with a brand new adult comedy called The Chair.

Then there’s the return of Entourage star Adrian Grenier in what may be his last ever acting role if he stays retired, a thriller limited series called Clickbait.

And Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, coming to fight bad guys to defend his family (sploosh!) in the action flick Sweet Girl.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available August 1 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 Beethoven Beethoven’s 2nd Beowulf Catch Me If You Can Darwin’s Game Deep Blue Sea The Edge of Seventeen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Five Feet Apart Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5 Good Luck Chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 Inception The Lincoln Lawyer The Losers The Machinist Magnolia Major Payne My Girl My Girl 2 The Net The Original Kings of Comedy Pineapple Express Poms Seabiscuit Space Cowboys Team America: World Police Available August 3 Pray Away — Netflix Documentary Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — Netflix Documentary Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — Netflix Series Available August 4 Aftermath American Masters: Inventing David Geffen Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — Netflix Documentary Control Z: Season 2 — Netflix Series Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — Netflix Series Cooking With Paris — Netflix Series Available August 6 Hit & Run Navarasa — Netflix Series The Swarm — Netflix Film Vivo — Netflix Film Available August 8 Quartet Available August 9 Shaman King — Netflix Anime Available August 10 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — Netflix Family Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix Comedy Special Untold: Malice at the Palace — Netflix Documentary (new films weekly) Available August 11 Bake Squad — Netflix Series The Kissing Booth 3 — Netflix Film La Diosa del Asfalto Misha and the Wolves — Netflix Documentary Available August 12 AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Series Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — Netflix Comedy Special Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — Netflix Anime Available August 13 Beckett — Netflix Film Brand New Cherry Flavor — Netflix Series Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 — Netflix Family Gone for Good — Netflix Series The Kingdom — Netflix Series Valeria: Season 2 — Netflix Series Available August 15 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1 Winx Club: Season 6 Available August 16 Walk of Shame Available August 17 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — Netflix Family Untold: Deal with the Devil — Netflix Documentary Available August 18 The Defeated — Netflix Series Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — Netflix Documentary Out of My League — Netflix Film The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — Netflix Film Available August 19 Like Crazy Available August 20 The Chair — Netflix Series Everything Will Be Fine — Netflix Series The Loud House Movie — Netflix Family Sweet Girl — Netflix Film Available August 23 The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Netflix Anime Available August 24 Oggy Oggy — Netflix Family Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix Documentary Available August 25 Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — Netflix Documentary Clickbait — Netflix Series John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — Netflix Documentary Motel Makeover — Netflix Series The November Man The Old Ways Open Your Eyes — Netflix Series Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — Netflix Series Rainbow High: Part 2 Really Love The River Runner Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4 The Water Man Available August 26 Edens Zero — Netflix Anime Family Reunion: Part 4 — Netflix Family Available August 27 He’s All That — Netflix Film I Heart Arlo — Netflix Family Titletown High — Netflix Series Available August 28 Bread Barbershop: Season 2 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — Netflix Series Available August 31 Sparking Joy — Netflix Series Untold: Crime and Penalties — Netflix Documentary TBA Comedy Premium League — Netflix Series D.P. — Netflix Series

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving August 1 American Assassin Leaving August 4 #cats_the_mewvie Leaving August 7 The Promise Leaving August 9 El Cartel: Season 1 El Cartel: Season 2 Nightcrawler Leaving August 12 Safety Not Guaranteed Scary Movie 5 Leaving August 14 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 Leaving August 15 Jericho: Seasons 1-2 Wish I Was Here Leaving August 20 Kill the Irishman Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom The Founder Leaving August 22 1BR Leaving August 26 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Leaving August 27 A Princess for Christmas Leaving August 29 Strange But True Leaving August 30 Casino Royale The Eichmann Show Full Out Quantum of Solace Stranger than Fiction Leaving August 31 Adrift Angel Eyes The Big Lebowski Chinatown The Departed Election The Girl Next Door Hey Arnold! The Movie Hot Rod Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Love Actually Love Happens The Manchurian Candidate Monsters vs. Aliens The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted Nacho Libre Moon Kingdom Pootie Tang The Prince & Me Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction The Ring Road to Perdition The Social Network Superbad The Time Traveler’s Wife

[Image via Netflix/Netflix/NBC/NBC/YouTube.]