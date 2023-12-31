All The Amazing Celebrity Babies Born In 2023!

Another year, another round of adorable celebrity babies!

Just like every single year before now, celebrities keep coupling up and having kids together! Stars across the Hollywood spectrum are starting (or growing) their families, and over the last twelve months, all kinds of adorable newborns have made their debuts!

Related: Re-Visit ALL The Cute Celeb Babies Born Back In 2022!

All these newly-birthed celeb kids are cute AF, of course. And all the stars’ birth reveals are SO wholesome and heartwarming!

Ch-ch-check out ALL the celeb babies born in 2023 (below)!

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Who said Bachelor Nation couples never work out?!

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk may not have been an item on anybody’s couples Bingo card when they started their respective reality TV runs, but they’ve been thick as thieves ever since getting together! And in late July, the welcomed their second son — on Raven’s 32nd birthday! What serendipity!

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

On July 17, Lindsay Lohan‘s reps announced that she had recently given birth to her and husband Bader Shammas‘ first child — a son named Luai! “The family is over the moon in love,” a rep said of the birthday. The baby, who was born in Dubai, is named for the Arabic word for “shield” or “protector.” Love it!

Karlie Kloss

On July 11, supermodel Karlie Kloss‘ husband Joshua Kushner revealed on social media that the couple had welcomed their second child.

The pair didn’t immediately offer much to go on with the reveal, simply posting a picture of the adorable newborn and not much else — no name, no birth details, nothing! Regardless, we’re over the moon for these proud parents!

Robyn

Surprise! The Swedish-born singer Robyn revealed on July 4 that she has a son named Tyko. That was an unexpected revelation for her fans, as she didn’t announce either his birthdate or the father. And judging by the pic (above), it clearly wasn’t snapped in his newborn days — so the birth must have happened a little while ago.

Regardless, the baby boy’s arrival is news! And great news at that! He’s so cute!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie kept things quiet when their second child was born on July 3 of this year!

Per Page Six, the duo opted to be private with the birth and its aftermath. Their second child, a daughter, was born at some point before the big July 3 reveal, per that outlet. A rep for the actors stated:

“They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The Game Of Thrones alums also previously welcomed a son, who was born in 2021. Love it!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their second child on the very first day of July!

The couple confirmed via Instagram days later that Barry Bruce Trainor was born via C-section. He joins big brother Riley as part of the happy and famous family!

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

We are over the moon for Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro! The duo low-key welcomed a baby girl via surrogate back in early June, and waited all the way until July 19 to announce the amazing news publicly.

Of course, Maria has gone through a major cancer scare and the duo battled years of infertility struggles of their own, so they’ve been through the wringer — to put it mildly. But now their baby girl is here! And we couldn’t be happier!

Adrian Grenier

In early June, Entourage alum Adrian Grenier revealed that he and wife Jordan Roemmele had welcomed a son “a few weeks” prior to their announcement. They named the boy Seiko Aurelius — a great and very unique name!

These two kept Jordan’s pregnancy very much under wraps prior to that. And really, their entire relationship, too — they only revealed they got married long after an unexpected 2022 elopement in Morocco!

Princess Eugenie

On June 5, Princess Eugenie revealed that she and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank into the world a few days before that, at the very end of May.

He joins big bro Augie, and as you can see (above), Ernest has some serious family ties already based on the name his parents chose for him. So regal and lovely!

Tan France

Tan France and his husband Rob France welcomed their second baby in late May!

The Queer Eye star announced the baby boy’s arrival in a May 30 Instagram post. In it, he and Rob could be seen holding both boys in their arms as they were both shown grinning from ear to ear. The baby, per Tan, was welcome via surrogate as part of “the greatest gift one could ever give.” Love it!

Jessie J

Jessie J kept her childbirth experience under wraps for a bit after it happened at some point in mid-May. But she eventually posted confirmation of the baby’s arrival via her Instagram Stories.

Then, in mid-June, she posted a few first looks at Sky Safir Cornish Colman to her main IG account. And she’s been rocking away with the baby pics and videos ever since! He’s such a cutie!

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin officially became a mom in mid-May!

The 27-year-old and her boyfriend RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) welcomed their infant daughter with a posted-then-deleted Instagram snap that briefly went up on May 18. But despite that pic being pretty quickly scrapped thereafter, Ireland has since posted a TON more snaps of the kid — like these heartwarming photos (above)!

Robert De Niro

Nobody quite expected this, but 79-year-old Robert De Niro had a baby with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in early May!

The couple first debuted their baby bump a few weeks before that during an April dinner date, and then news came that the baby had safely and successfully arrived by early May. We didn’t think the Meet The Parents star had fatherhood once more within him, but here we are! Timeless… literally!

Daniel Radcliffe

We may have only just learned about Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke expecting in mid-March, but by mid-April, the baby was here!

The couple was first photographed walking around NYC with a stroller in tow back on April 24. We’d say that’s a pretty good sign there’s a baby around! LOLz! The duo has been together since they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, so this is a long time in coming. And a very happy occasion!

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is a momma! The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore announced (above) on April 25 that she welcomed a baby girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. Amazing!

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank and her hubby, Philip Schneider, are officially parents to twins! The 49-year-old actress shared the good news on Instagram on April 9, posting a picture of herself holding her baby boy and baby girl while gazing at the sunset. And, of course, she has been in “pure heaven” ever since her babies came into her life!

Emmy Rossum

This one was a big surprise! Emmy Rossum quietly welcomed her second baby, a son, with her husband Sam Esmail on April 5, or “a foggy Wednesday morning,” as she shared in her announcement. Their boy joins their 2-year-old daughter, whose name has been kept under wraps.



Kaley Cuoco

Meet Matilda! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 30. Since welcoming their daughter into the world, the couple has continued to share adorable family photos, including the ones above!

Mark Zuckerberg

August and Maxima Zuckerberg are big sisters! Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, welcomed their third child together on March 23, a daughter named Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

Romeo Miller

Romeo Miller’s family “is growing!” The 34-year-old rapper revealed on March 15 that he and his fiancé Drew Sangster had their daughter, Winter Snoh Miller. The couple already have a 1-year-old daughter, River Rose.

Keke Palmer

It has been a tumultuous year for Keke Palmer. But the bright spot in this difficult year undoubtedly was the birth of her son, Leodis Andrellton. She announced the birth of her baby boy, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, on February 27.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have their hands full now! The couple did not formally announce the arrival of their fourth child by showing a photo of their new little one or sharing any details about the baby. However, the picture she posted on Super Bowl Sunday said it all! Her baby bump was gone, meaning she had given birth! Blake and Ryan’s newborn joins sisters — 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is a dad of two! The rapper and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, had their daughter on February 8. And they gave her as cool of a name as her older brother, Ice! Meet Iceland Davis, everyone.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa

The El Moussas are proud parents to a baby boy! Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s son Tristan Jay arrived on January 31. He joins the HGTV personality’s two older kids, 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

It’s a party of five with this family! Months after the cheating controversy, a source confirmed to People that Behati Prinsloo gave birth to another child with Adam Levine. They already share Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Paris Hilton

We should call Paris Hilton the queen of surprise babies at this point! The heiress quietly welcomed not one but two children via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, this year! She first had her baby boy, Phoenix, in January. Then eleven months later, Paris revealed she had a baby girl named London. See their first family of four photo (above)!

The Situation

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has two mini-situations (and a third already on the way)! The Jersey Shore star’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gave birth to their second child, Mia Bella Elizabeth, on January 24. The little girl joins her brother Romeo Reign, who was born in May 2021.

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore became a dad on January 24. The S.W.A.T. actor and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon revealed their daughter Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore arrived with some sweet pictures of her bundled up in a pink fuzzy onesie and a hat with a bow.

Brian McKnight

On January 23, Brian McKnight and wife Leilani were “proud to introduce” their son Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr.!

Joey Lawrence

Joey Lawrence is a girl dad! He and Samantha Cope welcomed their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on January 16. The actor shares 12-year-old daughter Liberty and 16-year-old daughter Charleston with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Meghan McCain

Liberty Sage has a sibling! Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, had their second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, on January 19.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow babies this year! The couple welcomed their baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, on January 13. They then had their fourth child, a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate on June 19.

Val Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are parents! The couple announced the arrival of their son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, on January 10.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin and fiancé Brenda Song secretly had baby number two! They had their second son, Carson, sometime in December 2022. However, we didn’t find out about their bundle of joy until this year!

RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wasted no time in having their second child! The couple welcomed their boy, Riot Rose, in August.

TRAVIS BARKER AND KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker added another child to their big blended family! They welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in early November!

So there you have it, Perezcious readers!

So excited for all these happy and proud parents! What an amazing thing to bring life into the world!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Peacock/YouTube.]