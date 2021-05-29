Why Entourage Star Adrian Grenier Walked Away From Hollywood & Moved To Texas

It’s hard when you think of Adrian Grenier not to think of Vincent Chase, his movie star character from Entourage, upgrading mansions and being driven to premieres by his crew.

But whatever part of Adrian’s IRL lifestyle resembled that is gone now. It’s been a decade since the HBO hit ended, and in that time acting has taken more and more of a backseat for him. And last year he moved away from Hollywood completely to become… wait for it… a farmer.

For real! While he doesn’t use that term yet, calling himself an “apprentice” for now, his time is spent farming in his new home of Bastrop, Texas, population 8,776. (For reference, Los Angeles is rapidly approaching 4 MILLION people!)

Speaking to Austin Life magazine about his big move, he explained:

“I bought a place in Austin five years ago, and a year ago I decided to move here permanently. I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it’s earthy. People are smart and successful but they don’t flaunt it. There is nothing to prove, people accept you and it felt good right away.”

But he was a movie star! Even if he was settled in that more relaxed, B-list arena of starring in indies and Hallmark films, how can you just give that up?

Well, for Adrian it wasn’t about the life he was leaving, it was about the life he needed. He said:

“I have been doing environmental work for the last 20 years, I’ve started organizations and run non-profits, all designed to tell people to live more in line with nature — and yet, I wasn’t living that way. In my mind it was an ideal, but it wasn’t in my daily experience. I was still living everywhere, in the process of accumulating, getting things and stuff, fancying myself a mini mogul of anything and everything. In many ways, I reached the apex of that promise — if you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top.”

While he says being a debauch star was actually “a f**k load of fun” while it lasted, his perspective has changed and he’s now “totally at peace.”

He told the magazine he knew he “wanted a partner” to share his new life with, so he asked his girlfriend, acupuncture student Jordan Roemmele to come with him:

“We have a long history, and I said, ‘I’m in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together.’ Thankfully she was interested. We negotiated terms of the heart and decided we were going to get some land.”

Bastrop, says Adrian, is far enough outside of Austin to feel like being in nature — but close enough she can still go to school.

The Devil Wears Prada actor really believes he has found true happiness as he “Marie Kondo’d” his life.

Asked if he still will do any acting at all, the 44-year-old confirmed:

“No. And I don’t miss anything about that world.”

He doesn’t even get jealous of the fun stars are having on social media:

“Listen, if you go on Instagram long enough, you’re going to find some FOMO somewhere, but everyone is just pretending they’re living their best life. Ultimately, I know that I am, so I don’t even tell anybody about it.”

Well, he says that. But he does still post on his own IG:

But on all those Ibiza trips and star-studded parties, he says:

“Certainly, there’s lots of shiny memories that I crave, but I’ve done too much work not to recognize that I’m here for something bigger than going to nightclubs. I want more now. I want different now. I’ll leave those experiences for the youngsters.”

Wow. So no more Adrian Grenier movies. That’s kind of sad, but also he seems so at peace it’s impossible to argue with him. Well, that and those eyes… You can read the whole interview AND see some great pics of the former star’s new property HERE. And…

