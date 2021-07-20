Horny AF From Sex/Life? Here's More Sexy TV You Can Binge!

Netflix is quickly becoming Sexflix!

The latest steamy show to get everyone talking is Sex/Life, a series that follows a settled-down wife and mother who starts missing her more exciting, former life — namely, her more exciting, former lover.

Played by Adam Demos, the ex-boyfriend of Sarah Shahi‘s character has the biggest d**k viewers have seen since Boogie Nights! A certain voyeuristic shower scene first got our attention, but all the drama around the show has kept our appetite craving more, more, more!

And it’s not just us. Plenty of TV enthusiasts are already hoping for a second season announcement, so it got us thinking — are there any other shows as hot as this one? Well… let’s see (below):

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS

Well, season one of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS, anyway!

This CGI anthology series is like Black Mirror meets whatever comes on Showtime at two in the morning. There’s titillating thrills and WTF moments galore, but the crown jewel of sexiness is a certain champagne scene in the episode, Beyond the Aquila Rift.

Where to watch? Netflix

Outlander

Outlander was the #1 pick in our Instagram poll for sexy television.

The series’ synopsis is as follows:

“Outlander follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse, who, in 1946, is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, and immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that splits Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.”

Hot.

Where to watch? Starz or Prime Video

Shameless

Shameless. The title says it all! And if you’re a fan of Emmy Rossum, well, buckle up.

Where to watch? Showtime or Netflix

Spartacus

You’d expect a show about gladiators to feature graphic violence — and you’d be right! But this show is SHOCKINGLY sexy, too! From the oiled up warriors baring all (seriously, SO MUCH male full frontal!), to the Bacchanalian debauchery that Rome was infamous for (orgies, orgies, orgies!), this show is horrrny!

Where to watch? Starz or Apple TV+

Elite

Elite is apparently Gossip Girl meets Pretty Little Liars.

When we polled you guys for sexiest TV shows, a lot of you gave big props to this one! It has PLENTY of steam for everyone’s sexual preferences!

Where to watch? Netflix

The Tudors

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Dormer‘s chemistry explodes in The Tudors. Henry VIII was never hotter.

Where to watch? Showtime, Hulu, or Prime Video

True Blood

Vampire sex! Vampire sex! Vampire sex!

True Blood has it all: nudity, fangs, and Alexander Skarsgaard.

Where to watch? HBO Max

Game of Thrones

Fans are still mad about how atrociously Game of Thrones ended (the biggest ball drop of all television, tbh), but yeah, there’s lots of sex in it, for sure.

Where to watch? HBO Max or someone’s dumpster

The Affair

If you like Sex/Life, no doubt you’ll like The Affair. It’s all the saucy, forbidden love you could ask for.

Where to watch? Showtime or Hulu

Bridgerton

We’ve said Sex/Life makes Bridgerton look like Downton Abbey, and while that’s true, there’s still plenty of pleasure to be had in this antique find.

Where to watch? Netflix

Easy

Easy was another Perezcious fan favorite!

Where to watch? Netflix

Did we miss any? Tell us in the comments (below)!

