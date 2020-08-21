Controversy & Comfort Food! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

It’s over half a year into the pandemic, and streaming entertainment is more important than ever. After all, when some people get bored, they do silly things like THROW HOUSE PARTIES and GO HANG OUT AT BARS!

So what does Netflix have to keep everyone glued to their screens in September?

On the original side they are trying something new with Sherlock’s kid sister Enola Holmes — played by Stranger Things fan fave Millie Bobby Brown — as well as getting twisted with Sarah Paulson as Ratched, courting controversy with the NC-17 French tween film Cuties, and going dramatic with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in The Devil All The Time.

But the streaming giant is also loading you up with faves like the Back To The Future trilogy, Magic Mike, the final season of The Good Place, and EVERY season of Sister, Sister.

Unfortunately you’re losing out on several acclaimed horror movies right before October — as Train To Busan, The Witch, and Tucker and Dale VS Evil are all on their way out.

See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available September 1 Adrift Anaconda Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Barbershop Barbie Princess Adventure Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices Borgen: Season 1-3 Children of the Sea Coneheads Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Glory Grease La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM Magic Mike Muppets Most Wanted Not Another Teen Movie Pineapple Express Possession Puss in Boots Red Dragon Residue Sex Drive Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! The Muppets The Producers (2005) The Promised Neverland: Season 1 The Smurfs True: Friendship Day Wildlife Zathura September 2 Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM September 3 Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 4 Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM The Lost Okoroshi Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 September 7 Midnight Special My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 8 StarBeam: Season 2 September 9 Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY September 10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Greenleaf: Season 5 The Idhun Chronicles Julie and the Phantoms September 11 The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8 How to Train Your Dragon 2 Pets United Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 becoming Pokémon experts! Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM September 15 America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2 Ancient Aliens: Season 3 Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4 Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Izzy’s Koala World Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Pawn Stars: Season 2 The Rap Game: Season 2 The Smurfs 2 Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Universe: Season 2 September 16 Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 17 Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 18 American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 21 A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY September 22 Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kiss the Ground The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mighty Express September 23 Enola Holmes View this post on Instagram alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ????️[email protected] A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:00am PDT September 24 The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY September 25 A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Country-Ish- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nasty C The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 26 The Good Place: Season 4 September 27 Bad Teacher Van Helsing: Season 4 September 28 Whose Vote Counts, Explained September 29 Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL September 30 American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

September 4 Christopher Robin September 5 Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 September 8 Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure September 10 The Forgotten September 14 Cold Case Files: Season 1 September 15 Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made September 16 The Witch September 17 Train To Busan September 20 Sarah’s Key September 21 Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5 SMOSH: The Movie September 22 20 Feet From Stardom September 26 The Grandmaster September 28 Tucker and Dale vs. Evil September 30 2012 40 Days and 40 Nights A Knight’s Tale Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke Dear John Despicable Me Donnie Brasco Frances Ha House of the Witch Inside Man Insidious Jurassic Park The Lost World: Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III Menace II Society Million Dollar Baby Mortal Kombat Mud Resident Evil: Afterlife Schindler’s List Seabiscuit Sinister Starship Troopers Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator Salvation The Devil’s Advocate The Social Network Zack and Miri Make a Porno

[Image via Universal/Netflix/YouTube/Instagram.]