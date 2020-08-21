Controversy & Comfort Food! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

It’s over half a year into the pandemic, and streaming entertainment is more important than ever. After all, when some people get bored, they do silly things like THROW HOUSE PARTIES and GO HANG OUT AT BARS!
So what does Netflix have to keep everyone glued to their screens in September?
On the original side they are trying something new with Sherlock’s kid sister Enola Holmes — played by Stranger Things fan fave Millie Bobby Brown — as well as getting twisted with Sarah Paulson as Ratched, courting controversy with the NC-17 French tween film Cuties, and going dramatic with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in The Devil All The Time.
But the streaming giant is also loading you up with faves like the Back To The Future trilogy, Magic Mike, the final season of The Good Place, and EVERY season of Sister, Sister.
Unfortunately you’re losing out on several acclaimed horror movies right before October — as Train To Busan, The Witch, and Tucker and Dale VS Evil are all on their way out.
See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!
Available September 1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
Magic Mike
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
The Muppets
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
The Smurfs
True: Friendship Day
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 4
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
September 11
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 becoming Pokémon experts!
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express
September 23
Enola Holmes
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 25
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
September 4
Christopher Robin
September 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
September 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
The Forgotten
September 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
September 16
The Witch
September 17
Train To Busan
September 20
Sarah’s Key
September 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
September 22
20 Feet From Stardom
September 26
The Grandmaster
September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno