Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Netflix

Controversy & Comfort Food! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

Netflix Coming Going September 2020

It’s over half a year into the pandemic, and streaming entertainment is more important than ever. After all, when some people get bored, they do silly things like THROW HOUSE PARTIES and GO HANG OUT AT BARS!

So what does Netflix have to keep everyone glued to their screens in September?

On the original side they are trying something new with Sherlock’s kid sister Enola Holmes — played by Stranger Things fan fave Millie Bobby Brown — as well as getting twisted with Sarah Paulson as Ratched, courting controversy with the NC-17 French tween film Cuties, and going dramatic with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in The Devil All The Time.

Related: Why People Are Petitioning To Remove Netflix’s Newest Film

But the streaming giant is also loading you up with faves like the Back To The Future trilogy, Magic Mike, the final season of The Good Place, and EVERY season of Sister, Sister.

Unfortunately you’re losing out on several acclaimed horror movies right before October — as Train To BusanThe Witch, and Tucker and Dale VS Evil are all on their way out.

See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available September 1

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

Magic Mike

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

The Muppets

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

The Smurfs

True: Friendship Day

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 4

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

September 11

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 becoming Pokémon experts!

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express

September 23

Enola Holmes

View this post on Instagram

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ????️[email protected]

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 25

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

 

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

September 4

Christopher Robin

September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

The Forgotten

September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16

The Witch

September 17

Train To Busan

September 20

Sarah’s Key

September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

September 26

The Grandmaster

September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

 

[Image via Universal/Netflix/YouTube/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 21, 2020 14:55pm PDT

Share This