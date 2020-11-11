Newlywed Couple Drowns Together On Their Honeymoon In Heartbreaking Accident

A newlywed couple’s happily ever after was cut tragically short when they drowned while on a honeymoon in the Caribbean.

According to reports, Mohammad Malik and Noor Shah (pictured above) jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate with a honeymoon shortly after they tied the knot on October 24 in a traditional Pakistani wedding.

Sadly, four days after their nuptials, the 29-year-old bride and 35-year-old groom were swimming in waters chest deep when they were pulled out by a rip current near Como Parrot Cay. The newlyweds were reportedly pulled from the water by witnesses who performed CPR, but were declared dead at the scene.

Maqbool Malik, the father of the groom, confirmed their tragic deaths to multiple outlets, telling Newsday:

“It’s a devastating loss. This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.”

We can only imagine.

The deceased couple had accomplished a lot in their short lives. According to the New York Post, Malik was a corporate lawyer at Olshan Frome Wolosky in New York City, while Shah was a surgical resident at NYU Langone Health. They had big dreams, too, hoping to one day open a hospital in Pakistan.

Naturally the whole family is reeling over the devastating turn of events. Malik’s brother Salman told WNBC:

“I felt numb, like it does not feel real. We are still in that elated sense of happiness from the wedding… Utter disbelief in the sense that, how could this happen?”

Mohammad’s other brother Ahmad told the station that the couple were impossible to dislike, sharing:

“They were both incredible, and everything I wanted to be in life. Their energy as individuals was magnetic, but together it was incredible. Everybody wanted to be their friend. Everybody wanted to be around them.”

Just heartbreaking.

The brothers noted that they along with other family members traveled to Turks and Caicos to retrieve the couple’s bodies. Salman added:

“They died together, that’s the bottom line. They were the world to each other. One couldn’t live without the other.”

Como Parrot Cay, the luxury resort where the couple was staying, confirmed their deaths in a statement to USA Today, telling the outlet:

“COMO Parrot Cay and the COMO Group are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred while hotel guests were in the ocean off Parrot Cay in late October. We have worked with the authorities of the Turks & Caicos to fully cooperate with their investigation into this incident.”

Our hearts go out to the couple’s loved ones.

In case you ever get caught in a rip current, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advises you to float or swim parallel to shore, as trying to swim against it will just wear you out. The agency further recommends swimming diagonally toward the shore once you see land.

Stay safe out there, everyone.

