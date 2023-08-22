Watch Local News Anchor Get Surprised By Reporter Boyfriend Popping The Question ON AIR!

This just in! Two TV journalists are engaged after a perfectly surprising proposal!

Television news anchor Cornelia Nicholson was busy filming promo clips for NBC News affiliate WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Monday when she got the surprise of her life. Her boyfriend Riley Nagel — who is also a journo at the television station — came out and popped the question!!

Related: Wait, Are Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan ENGAGED?!

It started when Cornelia unexpectedly introduced her own engagement via a script secretly fed to her via the teleprompter. After being introed for a “very special report,” Riley came to the desk with flowers and a ring in hand. Awww!

Riley explained to viewers how the pair met four years ago while working at a television station in Montana. Fawning over his fiancée-to-be in his proposal speech, he said:

“You have such an amazing personality. You’re so bright, and you always light up a room when you come in, and make everyone laugh.”

Building up, he continued:

“You’re one of the reasons, or pretty much the main reason I’m still in news today. You’re always pushing me to do better in news and in other aspects in my life.”

Nearly overcome by emotion, he dropped to his knee and asked the question viewers were waiting to hear:

“I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here, since we met in news: Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me?”

With tears in her eyes, Cornelia said yes!!

Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming moment as it happened on air (below):

Awww!

We LOVE that! And we love Nagel’s quip in that follow-up, where the newly-engaged anchor said to a co-worker:

“They don’t call me the romance reporter for nothing!”

LOLz!

Such a wonderful moment for those two. And so great that the world could see it happen, too! Congrats, y’all!!!

[Image via Local 3 News/YouTube]