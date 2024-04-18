Travis Kelce's Love Has Done This Subtle But SUPER Important Thing For Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm recently — even more than she already had as one of the most talented and popular stars of her generation!

The Mean crooner is at the top of her game when it comes to music. Duh! But her profile has risen into the stratosphere in no small part because of her heartwarming relationship with hunky NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, too! The two 34-year-olds have seriously brought out the best in each other, and we continue to be SO here for it!

And we’re not the only ones! TayTay herself is riding high in the relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. And doing it very publicly! On Thursday morning, a source spoke to Us Weekly about her comfort being out and about with the podcast host. The insider revealed Travis’ powerful physical presence and his fun, lighthearted persona have combined to give the Tortured Poets Department crooner the security blanket she has desperately needed for so long!! The source explained:

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis. He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

Awww!

That’s the way love SHOULD be! Being yourself and letting it all out while having the peace of mind in knowing your partner has your back! We love that!

Real-world evidence would seem to confirm that, too. For one, this duo loves to hide out and lay low together. There’s also this: think back to this past weekend at Coachella when the football hero got his GF to go into the crowd with him and chill among the masses! Sure, they had security around them, obvi. But TayTay isn’t doing that with her level of fame unless she feels totally comfortable with and protected by her man! Isn’t that right, Joe Alwyn?? Just saying!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]