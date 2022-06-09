Nick Cannon & Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies & Babies In Hilarious New Alcohol Ad!

Nick Cannon can clearly laugh at himself — while also being honest about how tired he is as a dad TIMES EIGHT!!

The Wild’N Out star is the centerpiece of a new ad for Ryan Reynolds‘ booming alcohol brand Aviation American Gin, and in the HIGHlarious promo clip, Nick shows the audience how to make a drink called “The Vasectomy.” Yes, really!

Of course, Nick has recently revealed that he’s been considering getting a real vasectomy — as in, actual healthcare — following baby after baby after baby popping up in his life. But the dad of eight decided to have a little fun with that possibility prior to undergoing any real-life procedure!

In a new ad for the gin company that dropped on YouTube on Wednesday night, Nick took to the bar to show viewers how to make the aforementioned “Vasectomy.” Acknowledging that Father’s Day is getting close, Nick promoted the concoction, which pairs Ryan’s Aviation Gin with cranberry juice, tonic water, and a lemon spritz.

Opening up the 90-second commercial with a jab at himself, Nick said:

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: The Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one.”

The 41-year-old TV personality went on from there, talking viewers through the making of the drink by first clumsily adding ice and wisecracking:

“First, fill a tall glass with ice the way children fill our lives with so much joy.”

Next, he poured one ounce of cranberry juice, and delivered this HIGHlarious line about the parallel between that taste and his kids’ personalities:

“Sweet, just like their smiles.”

Upon adding three ounces of tonic next, the former Nickolodeon star sarcastically quipped:

“So bubbly, just like I feel every day when I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep.”

To finish things off before dropping in the gin, Nick explained that a freshly-squeezed bit of lemon juice was necessary. He explained how to do it before trailing off into an acerbic and funny frustrated feeling about his little rugrats:

“Now, add a dash of lemon juice — fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze, or store-bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. Those little motherf**kers…”

Then, he added the gin. A LOT of gin. Like, he overflowed the glass with gin. So much so that they stopped the shot and re-did it with a second take!

Upon finally getting the pour right, and garnishing it perfectly with an orange peel on top, Nick readied himself to take a long, satisfying swig just as Reynolds walked into view and plucked the drink out of his hand!

The Deadpool star cracked:

“I’ll take it from here — I have three kids.”

As Ryan drinks down the concoction, Nick deadpanned this reply:

“I have eight.”

Shocked AF, the Waiting actor spits out his drink in disbelief!! EIGHT?!

The camera cut to black from there, and Aviation Gin’s logo popped up on screen. As the commercial ended, viewers could hear Ryan ask Nick to come in close for a hug as consolation for the large brood.

As the two men embrace, the 45-year-old delivered one final wisecrack about Cannon:

“No wonder you have eight kids. You smell amazing.”

You can watch the whole commercial (below):

And as if that weren’t enough, Bre Tiesi — the model with whom Nick is expecting his eighth child — took to social media right after the commercial dropped to share her thoughts on the ad campaign!

Reacting to the vid via her Instagram Stories, Tiesi clearly understood the humor in the “vasectomy” gag, as you can see (below):

