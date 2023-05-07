Nick Cannon Fires Back At Critics Who Say He Is A ‘Deadbeat Dad’!

Nick Cannon wants to make it very clear to everyone that he is not a “deadbeat dad.”

As you know, the 42-year-old television personality has 11 kids with six different women. He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick also had a 6-year-old son Golden, a 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, a 7-month-old son Rise with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; a 10-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; 7-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and 4-month-old daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, he and Alyssa also welcomed a son named Zen, who passed away in December 2021 when he was just 5 months old.

Wow. Considering Nick also has several business ventures, including his hosting gigs on The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out, many have wondered how he manages to spend time with each of his children. Some have even accused him of not being in their lives at all. The actor has defended himself numerous times over the past year, including in an interview with Men’s Health:

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.”

However, his words haven’t seemed to change people’s minds. And now, he is once again shutting down the critics who believe he isn’t a hands-on dad! He told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Sunday:

“I’ve been villainized. I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title. It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

As long as the kids are happy and healthy, that’s what matters the most!

As for the judgment about the several women in his life? He said he made it clear to his baby mommas when they met that he wasn’t looking for a traditional relationship or interested in getting married again before they had kids together. Nick noted that he ultimately would want an honest relationship with then be dating “someone who’s telling them they’re the only one but still f**k the neighbor,” adding:

“[As a man] who’s made his bones, you’re not looking to give half of what you built to someone you don’t even know.”

However, that doesn’t mean the Drumline star doesn’t provide for the mothers of his kids! Nick – who revealed he makes $100 million a year (!!!) – purchased homes for his baby mommas, telling the outlet “there’s nothing that they could ask [him] for” that he would say no to. The rapper insisted he even supports the moms’ decisions that he doesn’t agree with at times. While Nick believes in vaccinations for kids, he shared that some of his partners do not – and explained that he will “go along with it.” Hmm. He continued:

“This mom may love Ms. Rachel [videos], and this mom may love ‘Your Baby Can Read.’ I know that every mother is making decisions based off of love and what they believe is best for the child.”

Thoughts on what Nick had to say, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below. You can also read the entire interview with The Los Angeles Times HERE.

[Image via The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]