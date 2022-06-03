Nick Cannon Defends Himself As A Dad Ahead Of Baby No. 8!

Nick Cannon wants to make it clear that he always has time for each and every one of his kids!

As you know, The Nick Cannon Show host has made headlines in recent years after fathering several children within a short time period. He is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former wife Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and a 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell. He also welcomed a 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but he sadly passed away in December after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Back in January, he also announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

And given that Nick also juggles a pretty hefty work load with hosting a radio show, Wild ‘n Out, the singing competition series The Masked Singer, and other business ventures, many have questioned how involved he actually is in all of his children’s lives. Well, the 41-year-old wants everyone to know once and for all that he prides himself in being a very hands-on parent no matter what is going on in his life!

He defended his parenting in an interview with Men’s Health published on Friday, saying:

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.”

Even with his busy schedule, the rapper noted that his nontraditional career allows him to make sure to participate in his children’s lives as much as possible:

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Wow!!! We love to hear this – but we still cannot imagine how he has time to do anything else! One can only do so much in a span of 24 hours in a day!

While the Drumline actor acknowledges that his current family situation is somewhat unorthodox, he expressed that he is ultimately doing what works best for him and his children:

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

There are certainly no set in stone rules or ways for a family. As long as everyone involved is happy, that is all that matters! As for whether or not he will have any more kids? Nick insisted that he’s not worrying about it:

“I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with. People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about. I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”

Thoughts on what Nick had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). You can also ch-ch-check out his entire Men’s Health interview HERE.

[Image via Nick Cannon/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]