Bre Tiesi Defends Nick Cannon Relationship Against 'Triggered' Co-Star In HEATED Selling Sunset Trailer -- WATCH!

The new Selling Sunset trailer is here — and it comes with several new faces and a s**t ton of drama!! Guess we didn’t need Christine Quinn for that after all…

Most notably, new cast member Bre Tiesi — AKA one of Nick Cannon‘s many baby mommas — gets into it with fellow real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani (lower inset). In the Season 6 trailer that dropped on Thursday, Chelsea declares:

“As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting.”

OOF! She’s coming for the jugular — and dragging her religion into it! This is about to be a whole mess!

The model famously shares 10-month-old son Legendary with Cannon. Meanwhile the Wild ‘n Out host is also the proud father to 11 other children (and counting?!) with baby mommas Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and LaNisha Cole (including one baby boy who sadly passed away). Bre has been outspoken about her family life and has continually bashed claims she’s in a “cult,” saying on the Know For Sure podcast last June that her “needs are met,” adding:

“Everything is respectful. Everything is honest. … This is just us.”

But, of course, not everyone can wrap their head around the unusual family dynamic — it turns out Chelsea can’t handle it! Seemingly getting emotional over the attack on her family, Bre clapped back, saying in the teaser:

“Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and a jury.”

Chelsea didn’t drop her concerns there. She doubled down, insisting she gets “triggered” by things she does not “understand or agree with.” And it seems like Bre’s not the only one on her radar. The trailer then flashed to clips of Chrishell Stause‘s new romance with her non-binary partner, G Flip. Dang! Looks like Chelsea’s the new villain! A regular reality TV Karen!

While Chrishell didn’t confront her apparent hater in person (yet, at least), the Days of Our Lives alum was candid about her new relationship in the trailer, acknowledging:

“I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening. But goals don’t change. Ring that bell and cash some checks.”

Chrishell was notably married to Justin Hartley when the series first premiered in 2019, and the show ended up following her rocky divorce closely. Then she moved on with boss Jason Oppenheim until she fell for the Australian drummer. Navigating her love life (and Chelsea) won’t be her only challenge this season. There’s another new agent who’s gunning for her!

Longtime Oppenheim Group employee Nicole Young is also joining the cast — and she seems to have some SERIOUS beef with Chrishell, even alleging she took credit “for two listings” that Nicole sold. Oooh! Seemingly denying this, the actress hit back with:

“You’re clearly out to get me, and I want to get to the bottom of it.”

Okaaaay, there’s a lot of drama headed our way very soon! And this is just a snippet of what to expect — watch the full trailer to see just how wild this season will be (below):

Reactions?! Are you excited for this next season??

[Image via Netflix/E! Entertainment/YouTube]