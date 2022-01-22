Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcomed A Baby Girl 12 Weeks Early – NEW Details

New details have been revealed about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s newborn baby.

In case you missed it, the couple completely surprised everyone on Friday when they announced on Instagram that they welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world via surrogacy. Their statement read:

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Amazing!!! While very few deets about the birth were known at the time, including the sex or name of the little one, a source close to the pair shared to Dailymail.com some more insight into their journey to parenthood. According to the insider, Nick and Priyanka had babies on their brains for “quite some time,” but their “busy” schedules kept them from expanding their family. The duo eventually decided to reach out to an agency to explore their options and were matched with an unnamed woman in Southern California. The source explained:

“Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it’s not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it’s difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route. This is the woman’s fifth surrogacy. They met her and really liked her.”

Fast forward months later, the pair welcomed a baby girl who was born via their surrogate at a hospital in SoCal on Sunday. Unfortunately, their daughter arrived early at 27 weeks:

“The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature.”

Now, Nick and Priyanka are just waiting until their daughter is healthy enough to be moved to another hospital in Los Angeles and later home:

“Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April – but obviously this has completely thrown her plans.”

And as most already figured by now, the source also denied the previous rumors swirling around about the duo calling it quits. Clearly, that isn’t happening!

“There were rumors and speculation that the marriage was in trouble and that they might divorce, but that’s total nonsense. Nick and Priyanka are very happy together.”

This must be a scary time for Nick and Priyanka. We are hoping that their daughter is alright and that the new parents can bring her home soon. Congrats again!!

