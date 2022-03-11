Nicki Minaj Claims Kanye Refused To Collaborate With Her Because Of Kim Kardashian!

We’re obviously WAY past Kimye being a thing. But how inneresting, in these days when Kanye West is non-stop begging Kim Kardashian to come back to him, to go back and get a little insight into who they were as a couple.

The new tidbit is courtesy of Nicki Minaj, who sat down for a nearly two-hour interview with Joe Budden for his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

As part of the wide-ranging convo, the Anaconda rapper revealed something we’ve never heard before: she went to Ye to ask about a potential collab in the fashion world, where he’d managed to get a foothold with his Yeezy brand, and he straight-up rejected her!

Why? Because she’s a woman!

Think we’re mischaracterizing that? Read what Nicki had to say and judge for yourself!

She was contacted by Fendi after she gave them a boost in sales with her mention of having her “Fendi prints on” in the chorus of Chun Li. When she got a deal to work with them, the first person she thought of was Kanye. She explained:

“I told Kanye about [my impact on Fendi’s sales]. I was like, ‘Hey look, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I spoke to you first,’ because I have so much respect for him.”

But Ye was a firm NO. And he put the blame squarely on his then-wife. Nicki continued:

“And he was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you, I think my wife probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing a female version of the Yeezys or whatever, it should probably go to my wife.'”

So essentially he told her he couldn’t work with a woman who wasn’t his wife. Like it would be a betrayal or something. That make anyone else think of how Mike Pence wasn’t allowed to have dinner with other women when “Mother” wasn’t present?

Nicki told him she understood, but in truth she was disappointed. After all, he turned her down on the spot (apparently not even checking if it was cool with Kim?) because of who she was. And facing a struggle because of who he was is something Ye had very strong feelings about. Nicki explained:

“Kanye was very vocal about the fashion industry not letting him in at one time. So if a Black female rapper who you know has just shown herself to be sellable… then when I come to you as a Black man that I look up to, I’m doing that because you inspired me, because you said if the fashion industry didn’t want to let us in, even though we’re so influential… We have to be careful that when we put those things out there and when a door is opened, that we do figure out a way to have another Black face there in that space.”

But when it came down to it, Kanye apparently didn’t give any of that struggle a second thought and prioritized what he felt would be appropriate to his wife. Nicki recalled:

“And then when I did ask, just put it on his radar, he said how he thought his wife would feel about it, and we didn’t really speak much more about it. Now, I’m not saying that [Kim Kardashian] said that, but that’s what he thought how she would feel about it.”

If he said that without consulting Kim, we have to really wonder if she would have felt the same. Based off what’s been reported, it never sounded like she was the one who had the control and jealousy issues. It was Kanye who went from showing Kim naked in his music videos to complaining she dressed too sexy at the Met Gala.

What do YOU think of this fresh deet from the long-dead relationship? Was Kanye being loyal? Or projecting his insecurities onto Kim without giving her a chance to weigh in?

Let us know what YOU think in the comments and see the whole Nicki interview (below)!

