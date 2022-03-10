How Kim & Khloé Kardashian 'Leaned On' Each Other During The Past Year Of Relationship Troubles

There’s been a lot of romantic drama in the KarJenner clan this last year, and that’s really saying something.

While the Kardashians may thrive on the drama (as in, like, it’s literally necessary to sell a reality show), that doesn’t mean it’s fun to go through. And for Kim and Khloé Kardashian, we imagine this last year has been particularly exhausting. Both of them had uniquely ugly breakups, and of course, all the details of their splits played out in the public eye.

Related: Khloé Dragged For ‘Happiness Is The New Rich’ Comment After Flaunting True’s Pricy Duds!

But if there’s one thing we know about these sisters, it’s that they have each other’s backs. Always! The silver lining then, is that at least they had solidarity in their heartbreak, it appears.

As an insider told People:

“Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other. Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan [Thompson]. It’s a very special relationship to them.”

Chances are, we’ll be seeing this solidarity play out on screen in their Hulu series The Kardashians.

As we previously reported, the reality stars confirmed that their baby daddies Tristan and Kanye West will play a major role in the new show.

Addressing Tristan’s paternity scandal, KoKo previously told Variety:

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

For her part, Kim may not go into too much detail about Ye’s current harassment campaign.

In that same Variety interview, she stated:

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

However, she IS “open to talking” and about her relationship with Pete Davidson in the new show. She promised to dish on “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

We can’t wait to hear that!

Related: Awww! Pete Sent Khloé Flowers For Valentine’s Day!

The SKIMS founder is clearly head-over-heels for the Saturday Night Live star — and she wants the same for her sis.

The People insider revealed:

“Kim is encouraging Khloé to date. Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well.”

Of course! Khloé also deserves a fun relationship after being in an on-again, off-again relationship with a serial cheater for so long.

But until she gets her own rebound, we’re glad she has Kim to support her.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]