Nicola Peltz FINALLY Explains Why She Wears Brooklyn Beckham’s Tooth Around Her Neck!

Nicola Peltz likes to keep Brooklyn Beckham’s smile with her at all times — literally!

As you may recall, the 26-year-old model debuted the couple’s matching gold wisdom tooth necklaces on her Instagram Story last month. Peltz captioned a selfie of the couple at the time:

“I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @kbrownawoklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”

Brooklyn re-shared the photo, writing:

“Words can’t discribe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz.”

In another slide, the son of Victoria Beckham also showed himself wearing the dental piece around his neck with the words:

“The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz”

Now, we all pretty much thought it was a very weird piece of jewelry that reminded us of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who used to wear vials of each other’s blood. And a lot of people couldn’t help but wonder why either of them would want each other’s teeth. Well, there’s apparently a sentimental reason for the odd choice in bling!

Peltz recently opened up about the necklace, while showing off her skincare and makeup routine in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video series. In the video, she explained how it happened after Brooklyn got his wisdom teeth taken out:

“If you guys are wondering what this is — this is so weird — but this is Brooklyn’s wisdom tooth. Anita Ko did this for me. She got it plated. I just finished filming a movie, and Brooklyn’s teeth were really bothering him … He was the set photographer on my film. We were trying to figure out when a good date was [to get his wisdom teeth out]. It was right before his birthday.”

The Transformers star continued:

“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his. All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth.”

Umm… Why does her mom just casually have the wisdom tooth lying around?!?! It’s just so strange all the way around, but we cannot deny that thought is kind of sweet.

This isn’t the first time the couple has tried to commemorate their love for one another — though it is the most unique. Earlier this month, Peltz revealed a tattoo of Brooklyn’s name written in cursive on her upper back. The 22-year-old aspiring photographer also had been inked several times in honor of his future wife, but the most personal tribute has to be the pair of eyes on the back of his neck that have a striking similarity to Peltz’s own.

You cannot deny they seem to be in it for the long haul especially between the body art and teeth! Ch-ch-check out Nicola’s full beauty breakdown and shiny reveal (below):

