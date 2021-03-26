Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are WEARING NECKLACES OF EACH OTHER'S TEETH!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz just can’t get enough of each other!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she and her 22-year-old fiancé had each other’s wisdom teeth turned into gold-covered charms, which they’re proudly wearing around their necks. Yes, seriously!

Related: Fans Think Brooklyn & Nicola Secretly Got Married!

Captioning a photo of their hands holding the blinged-out teeth, which were hanging off of matching necklace chains, she wrote, “you’re my best friend.” See the peculiar jewelry (below):

Brooklyn was basically speechless, for his part, as he wrote on his on IG Story:

“Words can’t discribe (sic) how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”

He continued on another slide:

“The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

This inspired Nicola to write another lovey-dovey post on her ‘Gram, as she captioned one of the photographer’s adoring posts, “my forever boy [heart emoji] I’m so lucky I get to live life by your side.”

Clearly, they are the Gen-Z version of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton — who, as you may recall, wore vials of each other’s blood during their three-year relationship. We’re not sure what’s more romantic, but the fact that Brooklyn and Nicola covered their teeth in gold first gives them extra points for sanitation.

Anyone who follows the young couple on social media knows of their affection for each other, as they both constantly write about their burning love. Brooklyn’s mom Victoria Beckham can also tell that the pair are perfect for each other, as she said in an interview last December on Lorraine:

“For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there’s been so much uncertainty and everything’s felt a little bit sad. So we’re very happy and very excited.”

The couple announced their engagement last July. And although the wedding date hasn’t been set, the Spice Girls alum revealed on Lorraine that she’s already wondering:

“What will I wear?”

Whatever Posh wears, we hope she leaves her pearly whites out of it!

What do U think about this love declaration, Perezcious readers? Cute or creepy? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Nicola Peltz/Instagram/Instar/WENN]