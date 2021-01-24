Brooklyn Beckham Debuts ANOTHER Tattoo In Honor Of His Fiancée Nicola Peltz

Here we go again!

On Saturday, Brooklyn Beckham debuted yet another tattoo on Instagram in honor of his fiancée Nicola Peltz. In the black and white snap, the aspiring photographer is looking away from the camera, with the new ink displayed across the base of his neck and part of his upper back.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Got A Sexy New Tattoo For John Legend

Now, what on earth did the 21-year-old get? Trust us, it’s super sweet! The son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed he got a short and intimate letter written by his “future wifey” for lifey on his skin. Based on the photo, the tattoo read:

“My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.”

AWWWW! Too cute!

The latest tattoo is the fifth permanent tribute the model has made to the 26-year-old actress, and it’s also the SECOND one he had done this past week!

On Wednesday, January 20, The Last Airbender star posted a picture of her future hubby’s hand on her leg, writing, “Forever my person.” In the snap, the new tat is on full display (along with some old ones), saying:

“My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”

Wow, it sure does seem like the guy loves to pay homage to Nicola and their relationship—especially on his body! And, yes, he does take after his dad in the body art tribute department, but this is definitely a whole different level.

On January 12, the Bates Motel alum showed off some more touching ink on her Insta Story, writing, “Best birthday gift” and sharing a pic of the name “Gina” sketched on his arm, which was the name of her grandmother, who passed away on her birthday.

Okay, that was really nice!

Back in October 2020, Brooklyn revealed a giant pair of mysterious peepers on the back of his neck (currently above the fresh words that are there now). Though he never confirmed nor denied it, everyone pretty much guessed it was a recreation of Nicola’s eyes.

We’re calling it, too, because it would be pretty weird if they weren’t hers.

Anyway….The happy couple announced on the ‘gram in July 2020 that they were engaged after less than a year of dating. In a sweet caption, Brooklyn wrote, exclaiming:

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”

Okay, tell us the truth now… What do U think of Brooklyn’s latest marker for Nicola? Do U love it or hate it?

Do U think it’s actually touching? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram]